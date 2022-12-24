Rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Los Angeles jury found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet following an argument about their romantic entanglements and respective careers in the summer of 2020.

The rapper otherwise known as 30-year-old Daystar Peterson was convicted of three felony counts: assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Peterson faces more than 20 years in prison and could be deported back to Canada.

"The jury got it right," Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro, told CBS News in a statement.

