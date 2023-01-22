Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are still searching for the gunman who killed 10 people and left 10 others wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, California, near Los Angeles.

The suspect — only known to be male — has not been apprehended, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Here’s everything we know about the shooting:

The Shooting

On Saturday night, approximately seven miles east of downtown Los Angeles, visitors gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The two-day festival draws tens of thousands, making it one of the largest celebrations of its kind in the region, according to the paper.

Around 10:22pm, an individual who is believed to be a man entered the dance club and began shooting. Police do not know if he was targeting individuals, firing indiscriminately, or both.

Seung Won Choi, the owner a seafood restaurant across the street from the ballroom, told the LA Times that party attendees fled the building and ran into his business, warning him to close and lock his doors.

Police arrived at the scene and found that the party-goers were already fighting to escape the building.

"When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons … pouring out of the location, screaming," he told reporters Sunday. "The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims."

Aftermath & Responses

The wounded were taken to nearby hospitals in conditions ranging from stable to critical, according to the LA Times.

The Lunar New Year festival’s second day has been cancelled, according to Monterey Park Police Chief Scott Weise.

“The festival that occurred Saturday also extended to Sunday. Out of an abundance of caution and reverence for the victims, we are canceling the event that’s going to happen later today. The Lunar festival here in Monterey Park has been canceled,” he told reporters Sunday.