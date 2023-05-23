Nashville school shooting manifesto - updates: Parents plead to block release of Audrey Hale massacre plans
Judge to rule on release of writings left behind by Audrey Hale after attack at The Covenant School
A judge is set to decide whether a so-called manifesto written by the Nashville school shooting suspect will be released to the public.
Nearly two months have passed since 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire on The Covenant School in Nashville on 27 March, killing three children and three staff members.
In the wake of the horror attack, Nashville police moved to seal writings left behind by Hale, prompting a lawsuit to force their release. Plaintiffs in the suit include journalists, a state lawmaker, a law enforcement nonprofit and a gun rights organisation.
Now, Covenant parents have asked a judge to block publication of the manifesto - which reportedly featured maps and plans for the shooting - on the grounds that it could inspire another attack.
Nashville Chancellor I’Ashea Myles will rule on the parents’ motion to intervene on Wednesday.
Last week, more than 60 Tennessee Republican lawmakers signed a letter calling for police to release the manifesto, arguing that it will help them craft effective legislation in response to the shooting.
Why are parents of Covenant School students against the release?
The parents of children at The Covenant School, where a former student killed three 9-year-olds and three adults in March, want the records to remain secret forever. In their motion to intervene.
They have called the writings “dangerous and harmful” and say “no good that can come from the release,” according to the Associated Press.
A judge said Monday they will have to wait until later this week to learn if their effort is on solid legal ground.
Judge to rule on release of Nashville shooter’s manifesto
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the potential release of the Nashville mass shooter’s manifesto.
Before carrying out the carnage on 27 March at The Covenant School, shooter Audrey Hale compiled a manifesto, maps and detailed plans that could be released tomorrow.
With legislators putting pressure on the release of the writings Hale left behind, parents at the school have sued to block its publication.
Lawmakers and media outlets fight for manifesto to be released
Media organisations, a state senator, a law enforcement nonprofit and a gun-rights organization have sued the city of Nashville to force the release after police denied their public records requests.
Authorities claimed the journals and other writings were protected from release as long as they’re part of an open investigation, but indicated they’d be made public at some point.
However, parents of students at The Covenant School, where the violence unfolded on 27 March, had voiced their refusal for the potential release.
Parents afraid manifesto release could prompt copycats
Speaking in Nashville Chancellor I’Ashea Myles’ courtroom on Monday, the parents’ attorney Eric Osborne said his clients have a “real fear” of a repeat shooting at their own school.
The shooter made maps of the school while planning the massacre. Some of the parents would like an opportunity to speak in open court and explain why they don’t want the writings released, he said.
The parents are victims, Osborne said, who want to protect their rights under the state Constitution to be free from intimidation, harassment and abuse.
Ruling will come on Wednesday, court says
The judge said she will rule by Wednesday as to whether the parents, school and church can intervene in the case.
“I believe that getting the information that needs to be out is a good thing,” Chancellor I’Ashea Myles said on Monday.
“My goal is to make sure that whatever needs to come out can come out, in a manner that protects all involved, but also gives open access to the governmental bodies because that’s what the open records request act is for.”
Parents attend Monday hearing to discuss release of manifesto
America is on pace for its worst year of mass shootings in a decade. What’s driving the record-breaking surge?
The causes of the surge are complex, but there are plenty of solutions on the table if policymakers are willing to adopt them.
The Independent’s Josh Marcus reports:
What’s driving America’s record-breaking surge in mass shootings?
The causes of the surge are complex, but there are plenty of solutions on the table if policymakers are willing to adopt them, Josh Marcus reports