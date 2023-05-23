✕ Close Nashville shooter left map and manifesto after shooting six at school, police say

A judge is set to decide whether a so-called manifesto written by the Nashville school shooting suspect will be released to the public.

Nearly two months have passed since 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire on The Covenant School in Nashville on 27 March, killing three children and three staff members.

In the wake of the horror attack, Nashville police moved to seal writings left behind by Hale, prompting a lawsuit to force their release. Plaintiffs in the suit include journalists, a state lawmaker, a law enforcement nonprofit and a gun rights organisation.

Now, Covenant parents have asked a judge to block publication of the manifesto - which reportedly featured maps and plans for the shooting - on the grounds that it could inspire another attack.

Nashville Chancellor I’Ashea Myles will rule on the parents’ motion to intervene on Wednesday.

Last week, more than 60 Tennessee Republican lawmakers signed a letter calling for police to release the manifesto, arguing that it will help them craft effective legislation in response to the shooting.