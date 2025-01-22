Two shot at Nashville high school as police say shooter is ‘no longer a threat’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two students were shot by another student before turning a gun on himself at Nashville’s Antioch High School on Wednesday, according to police.

Police were called to the school at 11 a.m. ET, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The suspected shooter is “no longer a threat,” police said.

“Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building,” a Metro Police spokesperson said in a statement. “Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat.”

This is a developing story