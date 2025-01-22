Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two shot at Nashville high school as police say shooter is ‘no longer a threat’

Two students injured after another student opened fire inside Antioch High School on Wednesday, police said

Alex Woodward
in New York
Wednesday 22 January 2025 18:28 GMT
Police outside Antioch High School in Nashville after a shooting left two students injured
Police outside Antioch High School in Nashville after a shooting left two students injured (Nashville Metro police)

Two students were shot by another student before turning a gun on himself at Nashville’s Antioch High School on Wednesday, according to police.

Police were called to the school at 11 a.m. ET, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The suspected shooter is “no longer a threat,” police said.

“Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building,” a Metro Police spokesperson said in a statement. “Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat.”

This is a developing story

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in