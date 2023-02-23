Orlando shooting – live: Suspect pretended to be asleep during police interview, sheriff says
Orlando shooter returned to scene and killed Spectrum News 13 reporter covering earlier homicide as well as young girl before being taken into custody
Orlando shooting: Gunman kills three, including journalist and nine-year-old, sheriff says
A 19-year-old gunman accused of killing a nine-year-old girl and a local journalist reporting on his earlier homicide in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday had a “lengthy” criminal record, local authorities have said.
A 20-year-old woman had been shot dead earlier on Wednesday, prompting a crew from a local news channel reaching the spot in the Pine Hills area to cover the incident on the same day, where a journalist and a videographer was shot when the suspect returned to the scene.
Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference on Thursday that the suspect Keith Melvin Moses pretended to be asleep during an interview with police.
He added that he was taken to hospital after saying that he was unable to breathe. There, he fought with medical staff and had to be restrained. He then also become physical with detectives and had to be restrained again, the sheriff said.
Sheriff Mina said it was a “random act of violence” and that the Sheriff’s office is still working to establish why the shooting take place.
“This was not gang-related,” he added.
Sheriff says suspect may have ‘kept shooting’ if gun hadn’t been empty
Sheriff John Mina said during a press briefing on Thursday that the suspect isn’t speaking to law enforcement and that the motive remains unclear.
He said the gun police found was empty. The Sheriff said he couldn’t be sure the suspect wouldn’t have “kept shooting” had he had the means to do so.
Body camera footage to be released later on Thursday, sheriff says
Sheriff John Mina said during a press briefing that body camera footage showing the arrest of suspect Keith Melvin Moses, 19, will be released later on Thursday.
He said the suspect was acting erratically and that it appeared as if the suspect was under the influence of some kind of drug, but he emphasised that this hasn’t been confirmed.
Suspect pretended to be asleep during police interview, sheriff says
Sheriff says it’s ‘unclear’ if suspects new victims were journalists
Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference on Wednesday that “the suspect is not saying much right now. It is unclear if he knew they were news media or not. We’re still trying to work all that out”.
Mina said the News 13 vehicle did not look like a typical news van with TV station markings.
Deputies had initially responded to the Pine Hills area, just northwest of Orlando, on Wednesday morning following reports of a woman in her 20s being shot.
Moses “was an acquaintance of the woman this morning, but as far as we know, had no connection to the reporters and no connection to the mother and the 9-year-old,” Mina said.
According to witnesses, a man approached the news vehicle later Wednesday and opened fire, hitting the two reporters. The man then walked to a nearby home and shot the mother and daughter.
WFTV crews, who were also reporting on the morning shooting, tried to give medical aid to the Spectrum 13 journalists.
‘He loved his career. He loved what he did'
In a moving tribute to Lyons, his Spectrum News colleagues explained that he had been born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but had moved to the Sunshine State to study at the University of Central Florida, beginning his media career in Gainesville after graduating.
“He took his job very seriously,” remembered his friend Josh Miller, a sports reporter with the network.
“He loved his career. He loved what he did. He loved the community, telling the stories of people, reporting on the news, and he was just passionate about what he did.
“When he was out of the news station, he was still talking about how much he wanted to succeed at his job, talking about how much he loved Orlando.”
Dylan Lyons had already received an award from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists and been a finalist for another, his obituary records.
‘A terrible tragedy for the Orlando community’
Celeste Springer, a colleague of Lyons, bravely spoke on air just hours after the tragedy and said: “This is extremely devastating for all of us. But I am proud to have such an amazing team backing all of us.
“Please, please say a prayer tonight for our co-worker who is in critical condition. And while you’re at it, please say a prayer for every victim of gun violence.”
Spectrum News itself issued a statement that read: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today.
“Our thoughts are with our employee’s family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery.
“This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community.”
‘This is extremely devastating for all of us’: Colleague of slain journalist speaks out
A Florida TV reporter shot dead while covering an earlier homicide in Pine Hills, Orlando, on Wednesday afternoon has been named by his employer as Dylan Lyons.
The 24-year-old journalist was killed when the suspected gunman – since apprehended, charged with murder and named as Keith Melvin Moses, 19 – returned to the scene of the earlier killing and fired into the Spectrum News 13 van, shooting Lyons dead and leaving photographer Jesse Walden with critical injuries.
The suspect then entered a nearby house and shot a mother and daughter, killing the nine-year-old and leaving the parent injured.
“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Orange County sheriff John Mina said during a press conference on Wednesday evening.
Celeste Springer, a colleague of Lyons, bravely spoke on air just hours after the tragedy and said: "This is extremely devastating for all of us. But I am proud to have such an amazing team backing all of us.
Florida TV reporter killed while covering a fatal shooting
A Florida television station identified Thursday a 24-year-old reporter who was fatally shot while covering a shooting death in an Orlando area neighborhood, as well as its photojournalist who was critically injured in the rampage.
Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons and photojournalist Jesse Walden were in their unmarked news vehicle on Wednesday afternoon when a man approached and shot them, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a news conference. The man then went to a nearby home where he fatally shot a 9-year-old girl and critically injured her mother.
The sheriff said they’ve detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for both shootings.
“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Mina told a room full of reporters. “I work closely with all of you and know many of you and know the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community and for law enforcement. No one in our community — not a mother, not a 9-year-old and certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence in our community.”
Mina said they don’t immediately have a motive for any of the shootings.
TV journalist breaks down on camera reporting on death of fellow reporter in Orlando mass shooting
A TV reporter in Orlando, Florida, where three people were fatally shot by a 19-year-old gunman on Wednesday, broke down on camera while reporting the death of her fellow journalist.
Emmy award-winning journalist Luana Munoz, who works with WESH News in Orlando, could barely keep it together while giving a piece to the camera late on Wednesday.
Munoz began with a shaky voice: “This is really difficult to cover. It is very emotional here at ORMC (Orlando Regional Medical Center).”
A nine-year-old girl and a Spectrum News 13 journalist were among the two people who were shot and killed after an earlier homicide in Orlando, according to Orange County sheriff John Mina.
A 20-year-old woman had been shot dead earlier on Wednesday, leading to a crew from the local news channel reaching the spot at the Pine Hills area to cover the incident on the same day.
‘This is every reporter’s absolutely worst night nightmare. We go home afraid that something like this might occur’
Colleagues pay tribute to slain reporter
Here’s what the grieving Spectrum News 13 staff have had to say about their late co-worker Dylan Lyons in the wake of having to announce his tragic killing.
Journalist killed in Orlando shooting identified as local reporter Dylan Lyons
