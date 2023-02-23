Florida TV Crew Attack (Orlando Sentinel)

Four people have been shot at the scene of a earlier homicide in Orlando, the police said.

Two of the victims have died, identified by police as a local TV journalist – who was reporting a story about a woman who was found dead at the location in Pine Hills earlier in the day – and a nine-year-old girl.

The mother of the girl sustained injuries during the shooting.

“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference.

Another journalist working with Spectrum News 13 was critically injured, according to officials.

A 19-year-old suspect named Keith Melvin Moses has been taken into custody, police said. A handgun believed to have been used in the attack has been recovered from near the scene.

The gunman walked up to a Spectrum News 13 vehicle just after 4pm yesterday and started shooting inside. Then he went into a nearby home and began firing inside, killing the girl and wounding her mother, the sheriff said.