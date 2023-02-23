Orlando shooting – latest: Florida TV crew among four shot while reporting at homicide scene
Gunman walked up to Spectrum News 13 vehicle and started shooting inside
Four people have been shot at the scene of a earlier homicide in Orlando, the police said.
Two of the victims have died, identified by police as a local TV journalist – who was reporting a story about a woman who was found dead at the location in Pine Hills earlier in the day – and a nine-year-old girl.
The mother of the girl sustained injuries during the shooting.
“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference.
Another journalist working with Spectrum News 13 was critically injured, according to officials.
A 19-year-old suspect named Keith Melvin Moses has been taken into custody, police said. A handgun believed to have been used in the attack has been recovered from near the scene.
The gunman walked up to a Spectrum News 13 vehicle just after 4pm yesterday and started shooting inside. Then he went into a nearby home and began firing inside, killing the girl and wounding her mother, the sheriff said.
