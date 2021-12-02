Oxford school shooting - latest: Suspect Ethan Crumbley in court as mother’s pro-gun letter to Trump emerges
Follow the latest from Oxford, Michigan
The 15-year-old shooter who opened fire on his Michigan high school was identified by authorities as Ethan Crumbley at a press conference on Wednesday.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Mr Crumbley will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ms McDonald said the charges stemmed from “undeniable” evidence that the attack was premeditated.
The charges were announced after death toll from the tragedy at Oxford High School rose to four as a 17-year-old boy, Justin Shilling, succumbed to his injuries. Three other students - 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin - were confirmed dead on Tuesday and seven other victims were wounded.
Mr Crumbley, who is now in police custody, is believed to have used a semi-automatic handgun his father purchased on Black Friday. He was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon and ordered to be held without bond at Oakland County Jail.
The teen allegedly posted a chilling countdown on Instagram hours before the shooting, writing: “Now I become death -- destroyer of worlds -- see you tomorrow Oxford.”
Follow live updates below
Who is Ethan Crumbley?
Who is Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old charged with killing four and injuring many more during a school shooting at a Michigan high school?
Joe Sommerlad has this primer on the teenager at the center of the tragic killing.
Ethan Crumbley: Everything we know about the Oxford school shooting suspect
Fifteen-year-old in custody after three killed and eight injured in Michigan but motive remains unclear
Context: How America became awash with guns during the pandemic
A combination of a contentious 2020 election, widespread national protests and riots, and the ongoing pandemic have left Americans on edge—and buying record amounts of guns.
Here’s The Independent’s reporting on the surge in firearms sales and its deadly consequences.
Americans buy record number of guns ahead of election
Gun sales expected to top 2016’s record, with Black people and women among new groups purchasing more firearms
Gun sales continuing to spike as officials say they fear summer of violence with crime rates rising
Gun sales surged during the pandemic and racial justice protests over the summer
430 dead in one week as US heads for worst year of gun violence in decades
Violence is set to surpass shootings in 2020, which was already a record year
Voices: The sexist truth about gun violence a lot of powerful people don’t want you to know
As the nation ponders what led to the horrific shooting in Oxford, Michigan, it’s worth thinking about the big-picture trends in gun violence across America.
Earlier this year, Carli Pierson had this powerful Voices piece on the under-reported gender dynamics in many mass shootings.
In it, she describes, how according to Everytown Research & Policy, in more than half of mass shootings over the past ten years, the perpetrator shot a current or former intimate partner or family member in their murderous frenzy. Every month, about 57 women are shot and killed in an act of domestic violence in the United States. A million women alive today have reported being shot, or shot at, by their partners, former partners or a family member and 4.5 million women have reported being threatened with a gun by an intimate partner.
Read more below.
The sexist truth about gun violence a lot of powerful people don’t want you to know | Carli Pierson
If the NRA is on the side of responsible gun-owners, why doesn’t it behave like it?
WATCH: Ethan Crumbley appears in court accused of ‘methodically’ gunning down fellow students
Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley appeared for the first time in court on Wednesday, where he was accused of “methodically” killing four students and injuring numerous others at a high school in Michigan.
Watch video of his appearance below.
Ethan Crumbley’s mother wrote letter to Trump praising support for guns
Wednesday marked the first time that Oxford, Michigan, school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, 15, appeared in court, yielding new details about the alleged shooter, including his family’s supportive stance towards guns.
Jennifer Crumbley, 43, Mr Crumbley’s mother, wrote an open letter to then president-elect Donald Trump on her blog in November 2016.
“As a female and a Realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms,” she wrote. “Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions. Thank you for respecting that Amendment.”
The semi-automatic hand gun Mr Crumbley used to allegedly kill four students and wound many more was legally purchased by his father, James Crumbley, Oakland County sheriff Michael Bouchard said on Wednesday.
Prosecutors have indicated they may be considering additional charges against Ethan Crumbley’s parents.
Ethan Crumbley arrives in county jail
Oxford high school mass shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley has arrived at Oakland County Jail in Michigan for processing.
The 15-year-old, who was charged as an adult with murder and terrorism after allegedly killing four students and injuring many more, was moved from a juvenile facility, after prosecutors argued he posed a threat to the other youths inside.
Another day, another shooting in America
As the country was reeling from the mass shooting in Oxford, Michigan, which killed four people, another four people were shot in Georgia on Tuesday during a domestic disturbance.
Here’s our report on what happened.
4 killed, including officer and suspect, in Georgia shooting
Police say four people are dead, including a police officer and the shooter, after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Tuesday in Clayton County, south of Atlanta
WATCH: Michigan governor demands gun reform
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer demanded action on “the gun violence public health crisis” in a video statement on Wednesday afternoon.
“Yesterday was every student’s, teacher’s and parent’s worst nightmare. The death of multiple students and the shooting of others, including a teacher, at Oxford High School is horrific,” she said in the video posted to Twitter.
“This is a time for Michiganders to come together for the Oxford community. We have to wrap our arms around this town that’s going through unimaginable pain and heartbreak.
“We have to build a state where no one is afraid to go school, or work, or house of worship, or even their own home.”
Watch the governor’s full statement below:
‘Now I become death’: Michigan suspect posted ominous messages before shooting, reports say
The suspect in Tuesday’s school shooting in Oxford, Michigan posted ominous messages and a photo of his gun in the days before the crime, local reports say.
“Now I become death – destroyer of worlds – see you tomorrow Oxford,” he wrote menacingly on Monday, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
Oakland County prosecutors identified the suspect on Wednesday as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, a sophomore at Oxford High School. He is being charged as an adult, and faces four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and other charges.
The Independent’s Nathan Place has the story.
Michigan suspect posted ominous messages before shooting, reports say
‘Now I become death – destroyer of worlds – see you tomorrow Oxford,’ Ethan Crumbley reportedly wrote on Instagram just a day before the massacre
Ethan Crumbley to be transferred out of juvenile detention because of security risks
Ethan Crumbley, the suspect in the brutal Oxford, Michigan, high school shooting, will be moved out of juvenile detention and will not get bond, a court decided on Wednesday.
Prosecutors asked that the 15-year-old suspect, who has been charged with murder and terrorism after allegedly killing four students, be transferred to a county jail and denied the ability to leave because of the threat he poses to other juveniles. The court agreed.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.