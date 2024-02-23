Rust trial - live: ‘Unprofessional’ armorer who gave Alec Baldwin gun torn apart in opening arguments
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to her charges and has placed the blame for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on actor and producer Alec Baldwin
The prosecution gave its opening statements this morning in the high-profile trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of the film “Rust” who faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Prosecutor Jason Lewis said witnesses would attest to Gutierrez-Reed being “unprofessional and sloppy”, and called it “incomprehensible” that live ammunition was found on the set.
Gutierrez-Reed has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of tampering with evidence. She has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Ms Hutchins was killed when the film’s star and producer, Alec Baldwin, accidentally shot her during a rehearsal using a replica gun that had been inexplicably loaded with live ammunition. Baldwin, who is also facing involuntary manslaughter charges, has pointed to Gutierrez-Reed as the individual responsible for the on-set tragedy, while she has accused Baldwin of running a chaotic set with little concern for safety training.
Seven men and five women were selected for the jury, and will ultimately decide the fate of the 26-year-old.
Prosecutors have accused Gutierrez-Reed of using alcohol and cocaine on the night before the shooting, citing text messages between the armourer and her friends. The evidence tampering charge she is facing is tied to her alleged drug use; prosecutors believe she instructed a friend to hide cocaine for her while police were searching the Rust set.
In addition to focusing on her alleged drug use, prosecutors will likely try to convince the jury that Gutierrez-Reed is responsible for bringing live ammunition to the set and for loading it into the weapon used on the day Ms Hutchins died.
If convicted, she faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine for each count she faces.
Alec Baldwin tells officer he was ‘the one with the gun’ after shooting
The movie crew can be heard on video describing the “props guy” as having “green and purple hair.”
The crew then described that Alec Baldwin was on the set and the officer could be heard talking to the actor, telling him he “knew” who he was.
“I was the one with the gun. What do you need?” Baldwin told him.
The officer said that there were three officers at the scene and a “couple of hundred” people were on the set. He said that he “corralled” around 10 people who had been in the area of the shooting.
ICYMI: Officer continues to testify about shooting
Sante Fe Officer Nicholas LaFleur said he spoke to the dispatcher to give them an update on the conditions of the two victims who had been shot on the set.
He can be heard on the video, which cannot be seen outside of the courtroom, describing the victims and saying that a woman has been shot.
The officer then described putting a breathing mask over Halyna Hutchins’s face, while a woman can be heard saying “Deep breaths Halyna, good girl, deep breaths.”
He could be heard saying that she had been hit by a “through and through.”
“She had been shot and it had gone through her and the male that was there had been hit in the arm and shoulder area,” he told the jury.
Images from inside the courtroom
The defence will call Thell Reed, the defendant’s father, as a witness
Jason Bowles, the attorney representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, said they would call her father, Thell Reed, to testify.
Mr Reed is a celebrated Hollywood armourer and has worked on movies including “Tombstone” and “3:10 to Yuma” and trained actors including Brad Pitt and Denzel Washington.
Mr Bowles said that contrary to the prosecution’s argument, Gutierrez-Reed was professionally trained and was good at her job, and said Mr Reed would confirm as much.
Defence says Alec Baldwin carried out “dangerous” draw on day of the shooting, claims prop company was active in pointing fingers
Jason Bowles, who is representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, said actor and producer Alec Baldwin never should have performed a “seat-crossdraw”, as it is one of the most “dangerous” ways to draw a gun.
He also said that the dummy rounds used on set were sourced by a prop company in New Mexico, which he claims began talking to law enforcement and pointing blame away from the company after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Mr Bowles claims that the production’s prop master, Sarah Zachary, texted the company “emergency” in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
Prosecution explains evidence tampering charge
The prosecution laid out a brief explanation of its argument that Gutierrez-Reed tampered with evidence.
Prosecutor Jason Lewis argued that after the shooting, Gutierrez-Lewis returned to a hotel room and gave a colleague a bag of cocaine, and told that individual to hold onto it for her.
The crewmate reportedly was shocked by the request and disposed of the drugs they had allegedly been given by Gutierrez-Reed.
The prosecution further claimed that Gutierrez-Reed texted the crewmate over the following days, asking them to “return her stuff.”
ICYMI: Prosecutor says ‘incomprehensible’ that live ammunition ended up on ‘Rust’ set, calls Gutierrez-Reed ‘unprofessional’ and ‘sloppy’
During opening arguments, prosecutor Jason Lewis said live ammunition never should have been on the set of “Rust,” and that answering the question as to how the ammo ended up there would be a key element of their case against armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.
Gutierrez-Reed has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and a count of evidence tampering.
“The prospect of live ammunition ending up on a film set is incomprehensible,” he said. He further claimed that the state’s witnesses would attest to Gutierrez-Reed being “unprofessional and sloppy” on set, and that she “routinely left guns and ammunition around the set unattended.”
Court has adjourned for the day
The first day of the high-profile trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has come to an end. It will resume at 8.30am on Friday.