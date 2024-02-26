Rust armourer trial – updates: Hannah Guttierez-Reed’s texts on night before Alec Baldwin shooting revealed
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to her charges and has placed the blame for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on actor and producer Alec Baldwin
Related video: Fatal ‘Rust’ shooting goes to trial
The prosecution gave its opening statements this morning in the high-profile trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of the film “Rust” who faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The trial wrapped for the week with a digital extraction expert reading Gutierrez-Reed’s texts from the shooting out loud for the jurors.
Prosecutor Jason Lewis said witnesses would attest to Gutierrez-Reed being “unprofessional and sloppy”, and called it “incomprehensible” that live ammunition was found on the set.
Gutierrez-Reed has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of tampering with evidence. She has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Ms Hutchins was killed when the film’s star and producer, Alec Baldwin, accidentally shot her during a rehearsal using a replica gun that had been inexplicably loaded with live ammunition. Baldwin, who is also facing involuntary manslaughter charges, has pointed to Gutierrez-Reed as the individual responsible for the on-set tragedy, while she has accused Baldwin of running a chaotic set with little concern for safety training.
Prosecutors have accused Gutierrez-Reed of using alcohol and cocaine on the night before the shooting, citing text messages between the armourer and her friends. The evidence tampering charge she is facing is tied to her alleged drug use; prosecutors believe she instructed a friend to hide cocaine for her while police were searching the Rust set.
In addition to focusing on her alleged drug use, prosecutors will likely try to convince the jury that Gutierrez-Reed is responsible for bringing live ammunition to the set and for loading it into the weapon used on the day Ms Hutchins died.
If convicted, she faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine for each count she faces.
Alec Baldwin, an armourer and an assistant director: Who was charged in Rust shooting death of Halyna Hutchins?
Alec Baldwin and two crew members were charged over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in January, after an exhaustive 15 month investigation.
Then on Thursday 20 April, weeks before the trial was due to begin, Baldwin’s attorneys announced a charge of involuntary manslaughter had been dismissed.
Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
READ MORE:
Who was charged in Rust shooting death of Halyna Hutchins?
A grand jury indcited Baldwin on involuntary manslaughter charges in January, months after previous charges were dropped, writes Bevan Hurley
Trial ends early
The involuntary manslaughter trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has ended early for the day after the judge recessed the jury.
The jurors were strongly advised not to discuss the case with anyone and not to watch information about the trial.
Earlier in the trial the phone numbers for Gutierrez-Reed and another individual in her phone were shown on screen. People watching the trial on CourtTV and other streams reportedly pulled the numbers and began harassing the defendant and other individual via text messages.
Just before the trial ended, the judge recessed the jury to their chamber and the baliff was told to ask them a question. It is unclear what that question was.
Upon returning, the baliff handed the judge the jury’s response to that question and the judge ended the trial for the day.
The trial will resume at 8:30am Mountain Time on Monday.
Witness claims no one complained about Gutierrez-Reed on set, prosecution pushes back
Katherine ‘Row’ Walters, the unit production manager on the “Rust” film production, told the defense during cross-examination that she was unaware of anyone complaining about Gutierrez-Reed on set.
The prosecution pushed back, pointing out that several members of the camera crew walked out over accidental discharges of firearms on set.
The defence objected to the line of questioning on hear-say grounds, and the prosecution changed its line of questioning after a discussion with the judge.
Next witness: Katherine ‘Row’ Walters, ‘Rust’ unit production manager
The prosecution has called Katherine ‘Row’ Walters, the unit production manager on the “Rust” film production.
She was asked if Gutierrez-Reed requested additional armourer days and more time to train with actor and producer Alec Baldwin during the shoot.
She said the defendant never requested either of those things from her.
Defense begins cross-examination of Jason Hawks
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s defense attorneys began questioning Jason Hawks, the owner of Hawks Consulting, which specialises in helping attorneys extract digital information from cell phones and other devices.
When court readjourned, the judge rebuked individuals who copied the phone numbers of Gutierrez-Reed and another contact off of a CourtTV stream of the trial.
She said that both individuals have been harassed via text since their numbers were copied from the livestream.
The trial has resumed
The trial has resumed.
The prosecution is continuing its questioning of Jason Hawks the owner of Hawks Consulting, which specialises in helping attorneys extract digital information from cell phones and other devices.
Recess
The trial has taken a lunch break and will resume at 1pm local time
Next witness: Jason Hawks
The prosecution has called Jason Hawks, the owner of Hawks Consulting, which specialises in helping attorneys extract digital information from cell phones and other devices.
The prosecution asked Mr Hawsk to read text messages pulled from a phone allegedly belonging to Gutierrez-Reed.
The name on the phone was reportedly “Gorilla Grip P**** Pal.”
Mr Hawks read messages from 1 December, 2021 — shortly after Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of “Rust” — between Gutierrez-Reed, a contact named “Dadcula” and her defense attorney Jason Bowles
Prosecution calls its fourth witness, Christopher Zook on the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office
The prosecution has called its fourth witness, Christopher Zook, a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy who was on-scene the day Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of “Rust.”
Mr Zook confirmed that he was responsible for “clearing” the firearms collected from the scene, which means making sure the guns are unloaded and safe for handling.
He recalled finding a lever-action rifle — a style of rifle that is frequently used in Western movies — that he could not fully unload because a round had jammed inside. Mr Zook said the round that jammed inside was a 45 calibre round, which is slightly bigger than the typical round the rifle would use, suggesting it was imporperly loaded.
Trial resumes after short break — prosecution continues to question crime scene investigator
The trial has resumed after a short morning break.
The state is continuing its questioning of crime scene investigator Marissa Poppell, who helped to collect phsyical evidence — including ammunition — after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”
Ms Poppell was also subjected to cross-examination earlier on Friday morning. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s defence attorney, Jason Bowles, questioned her training and the scope of her investigation during the cross-examination.