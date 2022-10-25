St Louis school shooter identified

✕ Close One adult, one girl and shooter die in shooting at St. Louis high school, police confirm

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The gunman who shot dead a teacher and pupil in St Louis was identified on Monday evening as a former pupil of the city’s Central VPA High School.

Orlando Harris, 19, of St Louis, graduated from the school last year, according to media reports. it is not known if he had any connection to the victims.

A 16-year-old student Alexis Bell was pronounced dead at the scene, while 61-year-old teacher Jean Kirk Kuzcka was shot and died later in hospital.

Jean Kirk Kuzcka, who taught physical education at the school, was gunned down during the violence which took place shortly after 9am at the school in the southern part of the Missouri city.

Eight victims were transported to a hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to a broken ankle, say reports.

Several students told The St LouisPost-Dispatchthey first thought it was a drill until they heard the principal say the code word for a shooting. Students jumped out of windows of the school building to escape the scene.

One student told the newspaper that she heard the gunman, who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody” at the school.