St Louis school shooter identified

St Louis school shooting - latest: Suspected gunman identified as former student who graduated last year
One adult, one girl and shooter die in shooting at St. Louis high school, police confirm
The gunman who shot dead a teacher and pupil in St Louis was identified on Monday evening as a former pupil of the city’s Central VPA High School.
Orlando Harris, 19, of St Louis, graduated from the school last year, according to media reports. it is not known if he had any connection to the victims.
A 16-year-old student Alexis Bell was pronounced dead at the scene, while 61-year-old teacher Jean Kirk Kuzcka was shot and died later in hospital.
Jean Kirk Kuzcka, who taught physical education at the school, was gunned down during the violence which took place shortly after 9am at the school in the southern part of the Missouri city.
Eight victims were transported to a hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to a broken ankle, say reports.
Several students told The St LouisPost-Dispatchthey first thought it was a drill until they heard the principal say the code word for a shooting. Students jumped out of windows of the school building to escape the scene.
One student told the newspaper that she heard the gunman, who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody” at the school.
School district says shooter was ‘quickly stopped’ by police officers
School district says shooter was 'quickly stopped' by police officers

"Police are on site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown. The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA," they tweeted as the incident unfolded.
What is Central Visual and Performing Arts High School?
ICYMI: The school where the shooting took place is a magnet school specialising in visual art, musical art and performing art with about 400 students.
The district website says the school’s “educational program is designed to create a nurturing environment where students receive a quality academic and artistic education that prepares them to compete successfully at the post-secondary level or perform competently in the world of work.”
St Louis Mayor: ‘Help us Jesus'
St Louis Mayor: 'Help us Jesus'

Tishaura Jones took to Twitter as the shooting was unfolding and tweeted "Help us Jesus."
Gunman described as ‘slim’ and ‘dressed in black'
Gunman described as 'slim' and 'dressed in black'

Officials say that the gunman was a 'slim' male in his 20s who was dressed in black. It is not known what, if any, connection the shooter had to the school.
St Louis school shooter who killed teacher and student was former pupil
The gunman who shot and killed a teacher and student at a St Louis school has been identified as former pupil Orlando Harris, say authorities.
Harris, 19, of St Louis, was himself fatally shot by responding police officers at the city’s Central VPA High School, on Monday morning.
St Louis school shooter identified
One student said that she heard gunman say he was ‘tired of everybody’ at the school
Suspect in shooting identified by authorities
The suspect was identified on Monday evening as Orlando Harris, 19, of St. Louis, according to The St Louis Post-Dispatch.
The newspaper says that he graduated from the school last year.
Family identify woman killed in school shooting
The family of the woman killed in the St Louis shooting have identified her as Jean Kuczka, according to The St Louis Post-Dispatch.
Relatives told the newspaper that Kuczka, 61, was a health and physical education teacher who lived in Dittmer, Missouri.
“My mom loved kids,” her daughter Abigail Kuczka told the newspaper. “She loved her students. I know her students looked at her like she was their mom because a lot of them didn’t have a good home life.”
Police have not said how gunman got into school
St Louis police Chief Michael Sack told reporters that all doors at the school were locked on Monday morning, the metal detectors were active and there were seven security officers on site, reports The St Louis Post-Dispatch.
The police chief said that officers shot and killed the suspect on the building’s third floor.
All St Louis Public Schools on ‘hard lockdown’ for rest of day
George Sells, a spokesman for the district, said that a hard lockdown means “there will be limited movement in and outside the schools” and all buses will leave at their scheduled times.
All after-school classes and athletic activities for the evening have been cancelled as well, reports Fox2.
Law enforcement investigate crime scene
