St Louis school shooting - latest: Orlando Harris had AR-15, 600 rounds and manifesto praising mass shooters
Armed responders shoot dead attacker, named by police as 19-year-old Orlando Harris
One adult, one girl and shooter die in shooting at St. Louis high school, police confirm
The gunman who shot dead a teacher and pupil in St Louis was identified on Monday evening as a former pupil of the city’s Central VPA High School, where the attack took place.
The attacker, named by police as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, was shot dead by armed responders. He graduated from the school last year.
“The individual had almost a dozen 30-round … high-capacity magazines on him. That’s a whole lot of victims there,” Police Commissioner Michael Sack said, according to CNN.
He left a note in his car with a list of other school shootings in the US, with the names of the gunmen and the number of killed people, and expressed his desire to be the next name on it.
“I don’t have any friends, I don’t have any family. I’ve been an isolated loner my whole life. This was a perfect storm for a mass shooting,” Harris wrote.
Eight victims were transported to hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to a broken ankle.
Suspect had enough ammunition to kill hundreds
Orlando Harris: Everything we know about the St Louis gunman who killed two victims after school shooting
The gunman in the deadly St Louis, Missouri, school shooting has been identified as 19-year-old Orlando Harris.
Harris entered the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) in St Louis City on Monday morning and opened fire, killing a teacher and a student and wounding several others, according to police.
Gunfire broke out between Harris and the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the gunman was killed.
Police say that Harris graduated from the school last year. According to KMOV, Harris didn’t appear to have a significant presence on social media.
The authorities said Harris had a dozen of high-capacity magazines as well as a long gun.
'There are suspicions that there may have been some mental illness that he was experiencing,' police chief says
The founder of Moms Demand Action, Shannon Watts, paid tributes to the victims of the St Louis shooting.
The gunman who shot and killed a teacher and student at a St Louis school has been identified as former pupil Orlando Harris, say authorities.
Harris, 19, of St Louis, was himself fatally shot by responding police officers at the city’s Central VPA High School, on Monday morning.
One student told The St Louis Post-Dispatch that she heard the gunman, who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody” at the school.
Eight shot in St Louis school mass attack as students describe lone gunman who asked: ‘Are you ready to die?’
ICYMI: Two people were killed at a high school shooting in Missouri, police said.
The violence took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, according to authorities.
Police located and fatally shot the 20-year-old male gunman within minutes, say reports.
Devoted PE teacher is identified among the dead at St Louis school shooting
The family of a 61-year-old teacher has identified her as one of the fatal victims in the high school shooting in St Louis.
Jean Kirk Kuzcka, who taught physical education at Central VPA High School, was gunned down by a shooter during the violence this morning, The St Louis Post-Dispatch reported. A teen student and the gunman also died, the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department said during a press conference.
