The Westchester Countydistrict attorney’s office has launched an investigation into whether the Trump Organization misled officials about the value of its Trump National Golf Club.

The New York Times reported prosecutors recently subpoenaed records from the golf club as part of a probe into whether the Trump Organization had deliberately underestimated the property’s value to reduce taxes.

It’s the second criminal investigation looking into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings in New York.

The Manhattan district attorney is also investigating whether Mr Trump made illegal hush-money payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

In July, the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allan Weisselberg were charged with executing a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme over the course of 15 years.

Among the 15 felony counts were that Mr Weisselberg was provided with $1.7m in untaxed benefits, such as apartment rent, school tuition, and car payments.

Both the Trump Organisation and Mr Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty to all charges, and a trial is expected to begin in September 2022.

The New YorkTimes reported that Westchester County district attorney Mimi Rocah, a fierce Trump critic, has not filed charges or accused anyone at the Trump family business of criminal wrongdoing.

Situated in Briarcliff Manor, New York, the Trump National Golf Club Westchester has a private 18-hole golf course set over 140 acres.

Mr Trump purchased the property for $7.5 million in 1996, and reopened the course in 2002 after an estimated $40m redevelopment.

Last month, the former president’s son Eric Trump was widely mocked for complaining about the barrage of subpoenas his family were receiving.

“Every single day, Maria, we get subpoena after subpoena after subpoena,” he said in an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.