The five people killed by a driver who rammed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday evening have been identified.

Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson read out the names at a press conference on Monday afternoon: Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. Mr Thompson also confirmed the injury toll had risen from 40 to 48.

The suspected driver, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, is facing five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, police said. He was allegedly involved in a “domestic dispute” moments prior to driving onto the parade route, and court records show he has an extensive rap sheet dating back to 1999.

Video from the tragedy showed a red SUV barrelling at high speed into band members and cheerleaders marching in close formation, striking multiple people and scattering the crowd.

Witnesses described the “horrifying” incident and said the “calm” driver was “going from side to side, targeting people”.

Children’s Wisconsin, a paediatric hospital in Milwaukee, confirmed it treated 18 minor victims, ranging in age from three to 16 years old. Six of the child victims required surgery and 10 remained in the intensive care unit as of midday Monday.

