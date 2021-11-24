✕ Close Darrell Brooks appears in court following Wisconsin parade attack

Darrell Brooks appeared in court today for a preliminary hearing on charges for allegedly killing six people by ramming his car into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday evening.

Prosecutors revealed the death of a sixth victim, a child, during the hearing, where Mr Brooks bail was set at $5m.

The 39-year-old suspected driver, seen wide-eyed in a new mugshot released earlier in the day, was already facing five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, with a sixth expected in light of the newest death. He was allegedly involved in a “domestic dispute” moments prior to driving onto the parade route, and court records show he has an extensive rap sheet dating back to 1999.

Doorbell camera footage captured Mr Brooks waiting for an Uber outside a home roughly 20 minutes after he plowed through the parade. The homeowner said he invited Mr Brooks in for a sandwich before police arrived to arrest him.

At an emotional press conference on Monday, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson read out the names of those who had died: Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

The sixth victim was identified on Tuesday as eight-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was critically injured alongside his 12-year-old brother Tucker.

The names of injured victims - many of whom are children - continue to trickle out through online fundraisers seeking help with medical bills.

