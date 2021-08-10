Delta variant – latest: Herd immunity ‘impossible’ unless kids vaccinated amid warning pandemic just beginning
As the Covid-19 Delta variant continues to spread throughout the United States, disease expert Larry Brilliant says the pandemic is “closer to the beginning” than the end unless everyone across the globe is vaccinated to prevent the emergence of new variants.
The prediction comes amid warnings from Queen Mary University epidemiologist, Dr Deepti Gurdasani, who says herd immunity is “not possible” unless the vaccine roll-out is expanded to include 12 to 15-year-olds. The UK’s 16 and 17-year-olds will be offered their first injection of the Pfizer vaccine within weeks.
Dr Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, says anyone who thought children were immune to being hospitalised with Covid were wrong, and needed to “get the facts”.
“Kids are getting sick” from the Delta variant, he warned. An average of 216 children were hospitalised last week across the US, according to data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Former CDC director Richard Besser explains on NBC News’s TODAY show that the Delta variant would be the dominant strain in the country and that schools will be “forced to shut down more than they did in fact last year”.
“They can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed – although I’ve got a long list of ones they might keep closed, or might oughta (sic) keep closed,” says the Kentucky senator.
“We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and feckless bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again.”
Rand Paul drew fire for the video version of an op-ed in which he calls on sympathetic Americans to “resist” anti-Covid-19 measures – even saying that “no-one should follow the CDC’s anti-science mask mandates”.
Andrew Naughtie has the full story.
Dallas judge sues Texas governor to block ban on mask mandate
A Democratic judge in Texas is suing governor Greg Abbott in an effort to overturn the state’s ban on mask mandates.
This missive comes via Courthouse News reporter David Lee, who posted the crux of Judge Clay Jenkins’ argument that the ban is an over-reaching use of the Texas Disaster Act.
Employers to start charging $50 tax on unvaccinated workers
One of the country’s largest health benefits consultancy groups said at least 20 companies are considering so-called “health coverage surcharges” as a way to pressure staff to get vaccinated.
Wade Symons, from consultancy group Mercer, dropped this titbit in a Forbes Magazine interview this week, saying employers docking employees’ paychecks was akin to the $20 to $50 surcharge companies charge to smokers.
“Employers have tried encouraging employees to get vaccinated through offering incentives like paid time off and cash,” he said.
“But with the Delta variant driving up infections and hospitalizations throughout the country – at the same time that vaccination rates have stalled – we have received inquiries from at least 20 employers over the past few weeks who are giving consideration to adding health coverage surcharges for the unvaccinated as a way to drive up vaccination rates in their workforce.”
Texas prepares tents to deal with Covid surge
A hospital system in Texas is going to use tents to house the overwhelming number of patients seeking treatment amid the latest coronavirus spike.
At the Harris Health System in Houston, one in four patients at its two hospitals has tested positive for Covid-19, according to CNN.
ICU space at both Ben Taub Hospital and Lyndon B Johnson Hospital is nearly at combined capacity – 95 per cent of beds are taken at Ben Taub, and there is no room left at LBJ.
Coronavirus patients represent 27 per cent of the total ICU load at Ben Taub, and 63 per cent at LBJ. Because of the complete lack of space at LBJ, the overflow tents will be erected at that location.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the coronavirus Delta variant for Tuesday, 10 August 2021.
