Fauci news - live: ‘Moron’ spat senator re-ups disclosure conspiracy as Rand Paul dismisses threats to doctor
Follow the latest updates
Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made on Tuesday following a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard calling Mr Marshall “a moron” when the senator questioned if he should have a publicly available financial disclosure form.
Dr Fauci told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was stunned to know “that a sitting United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge”.
The infectious diseases expert also clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the hearing, who he accused of politicising the pandemic and “kindling the crazies” with his remarks. Dr Paul has since doubled down on his remarks.
Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, also appeared before lawmakers to answer questions on the US response to new variants of Covid-19.
The hearing comes as health policymakers say they believe the administration needs an urgent reset in the way it is approaching the new realities of the pandemic, although Dr Fauci has suggested that the US was on the “threshold” of Covid-19 becoming endemic.
At a speech on Tuesday, he said the Omicron variant “with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody”.
Staff shortages hit United Airlines forcing schedule reductions
United Airlines is canceling more flights after thousands of the company’s workers called out sick with the coronavirus.
Nathan Place reports.
United Airlines cancels flights after 3,000 employees test positive for Covid
United CEO Scott Kirby says the airline is ‘reducing our near-term schedules to make sure we have the staffing and resources to take care of customers’
How long can you wear a KN95 or N95 mask?
As the US fights to slow the spread of Covid-19’s Omicron variant, reports have surfaced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering recommending that those who can should wear a higher standard of mask when in public – specifically the KN95 and N95 masks that have been in high demand for the last two years.
How long should you wear them?
Andrew Naughtie reports.
KN95 and N95 masks: Which does the CDC recommend, and can you reuse them?
KN95 and N95 masks: Which does the CDC recommend?
Majorie Taylor Greene mocks proposal to isolate lawmakers without masks
Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday mocked a proposal to allow House members to vote without masks from a plexiglass box in the House gallery, suggesting any member who is concerned about Covid-19 should not be in office.
Speaking to Insider, Ms Greene said she would argue that members “may not be fit to do the job” if they feel threatened by the coronavirus that has killed more than 800,000 Americans.
“Maybe they need to consider that they are the ones in the risk group, and they should just go sit it out until they feel safe to come out,” she said.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to plan to put maskless lawmakers in ‘isolation box’
Greene is among a number of GOP lawmakers who’ve paid large fines for violating House mask rules
How can vaccination status change Covid symptoms?
A New York emergency room doctor has explained which symptoms his Covid patients typically get, depending on which – and how many – vaccine shots they’ve received. Unsurprisingly, the unvaccinated patients fare the worst.
Nathan Place reports.
Doctor explains how vaccination status can change Covid symptoms
Dr Craig Spencer says his patients who have received a third, ‘booster’ shot have the mildest symptoms – while the unvaccinated fare the worst
Kids’ low Covid-19 vaccination rates called a ‘gut punch’
Distrust, misinformation, and delays because of the holidays and bad weather have combined to produce what authorities say are alarmingly low Covid-19 vaccination rates in US children ages 5 to 11.
As of Tuesday, just over 17 per cent were fully vaccinated, more than two months after shots became available to the age group. While Vermont is at 48 per cent, California is just shy of 19 per cent and Mississippi is at only five per cent.
Vaccinations among the elementary school set surged after the shots were introduced in the fall, but the numbers have crept up slowly since then, and omicron’s explosive spread appears to have had little effect.
The low rates are “very disturbing,” said Dr Robert Murphy, executive director for the Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. “It’s just amazing.”
Parents who hesitate “are taking an enormous risk and continuing to fuel the pandemic,” Dr Murphy said.
Hospitalizations of children under 18 with Covid-19 in the U.S. have climbed to their highest levels on record in the past few weeks. Many have other conditions made worse by Covid-19, though many aren’t sick enough to require intensive care.
The low vaccination rates and rising hospitalisations are “a gut punch, especially when we’ve been working so hard to keep these kids well,” said Dr Natasha Burgert, a pediatrician in Overland Park, Kansas.
The vaccines have proved highly safe and effective at reducing the risk of severe illness, hospitalisation and death.
Kids' low COVID-19 vaccination rates called a 'gut punch'
Suspicion, misinformation and other factors have combined to produce what authorities say are alarmingly low COVID-19 vaccination rates in U.S. children ages 5 to 11
Rand Paul snaps back at Fauci allegations
Senator Rand Paul has been blasted as “unbalanced” and “delusional” after he doubled down with a new attack on Dr Anthony Fauci following a Senate committee hearing.
The Republican senator, who was accused of “distorting” facts about the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director on Tuesday, told Fox News in following interview that Dr Fauci was “juvenile” for blaming him for death threats.
Gino Spocchia reports.
Rand Paul calls Fauci ‘juvenile’ for linking him to death threats
Republican mentions 2017 attack on Steve Scalise amid criticism for ‘delusional’ doubling down against NIAID director
‘Most people are going to get Covid’ say officials
Top doctors are warning that most people in the United States are eventually going to get infected with Covid-19 – as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.
A record number of daily Covid-19 infections were reported earlier this week, as the hospitalization rate also spiked massively.
On Monday alone, 132,646 people were admitted due to the virus, a new daily record that was broken again on Tuesday - as per Reuters.
Tom Fenton reports.
‘Most people are going to get Covid’: Fauci and FDA chief admit Omicron will sweep US
The comments come from the FDA’s Janet Woodcock, who gave testimony to Congress on Tuesday over rising Omicron cases
What happens if a child becomes seriously ill with Covid?
It’s a photo that’s been viewed thousands of times. A two-year-old boy, his eyes closed, lies in a hospital bed with a tangle of tubes protruding from his nose and mouth. One of them is for a ventilator. Underneath it is a Paw Patrol toy.
The boy was Adrian James of Mount Vernon, Illinois, who was critically ill with Covid-19. For parents, the photograph seemed to realise a nightmare that was never supposed to come true – children, supposedly, didn’t get Covid. And yet, here was this seriously ill boy.
Nathan Place reports on what happened next.
The world watched this two-year-old’s Covid struggle – here’s what happened next
‘I just wanted people to realize that it was real and it can really affect your children,’ says Tiffany Jackson, whose two-year-old son was hospitalised with Covid. Nathan Place reports
Moderna expects data on children aged 2-5 in March
Moderna says it expects to report data on the efficacy and safety of its vaccine on children aged two to five years old in March and proceed with regulatory filings after that.
The company says it is also evaluating the potential of lower doses in children 6-11 and adolescents aged 12-17 years old in ongoing clinical trials.
Moderna is also evaluating boosters for teenagers.
Fauci defends ‘moron’ outburst
Anthony Fauci has defended mocking Republican senator Roger Marshall after the two sparred over his financial disclosures during a senate committee hearing on health, education, labour and pensions.
Dr Fauci, in an interview with MSNBC News on Wednesday, said he was stunned to know “that a sitting United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge”.
Namita Singh reports.
Fauci defends outburst after calling senator a ‘moron’ on hot mic
Infectious diseases expert says senator accused him of ‘making investments sort of like ahead of the game’
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies