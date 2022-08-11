✕ Close Eric Trump blames Biden administration after FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

Ohio police are locked in a standoff in a cornfield with an armed man who allegedly threatened an FBI office in Cincinnati.

The suspect reported fired a nail gun and brandished an AR-15-style rifle at FBI agents then fled in his car.

Law enforcement reportedly has the individual surrounded in a cornfield, where he has allegedly aimed a pistol at police.

The alleged gunman has been described as bald and wearing sunglasses.

The incident comes as numerous prominent conservatives have trained their ire at the FBI, after the agency carried out a search at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida as part of an investigation into the mishandling of White House documents.