Hurricane Helene live: At least 42 dead as two towns under evacuation orders over dams at risk of failure
Thousands told to evacuate their homes in North Carolina after storm Helene shifts north
Residents downstream of two North Carolina dams were told to urgently evacuate after reports that the structures were at risk of failure due to flooding and deluges from Hurricane Helene.
The Waterville Dam in Tennessee, which sits across the state line from Newport, North Carolina, was declared a state of emergency. Residents in Newport, a town of 7,000 people, were ordered to get out on Friday afternoon.
Earlier on Friday in another part of North Carolina, Rutherford County emergency management officials warned residents below the Lake Lure dam to evacuate due to “imminent failure” - but later said the structure was holding.
At least 42 people have died after Helene crashed into Florida as a 140mph, Category 4 hurricane late Thursday, pounding the west coast with “unsurvivable” conditions including 15ft storm surge. Helene has since been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone but is still packing “life-threatening” conditions as it plows north.
There were seven deaths reported in Florida, and a total of 15 people died in Georgia, including an emergency responder. Another 19 deaths were reported in South Carolina including two people who died when trees fell on houses Friday morning. North Carolina reported two deaths.
By late Friday, Helene was moving north towards Louisville, Kentucky and threatening more dangerous downpours over the Appalachia region.
Helene becomes a post-tropical cyclone - but historic impacts continue in southern Appalachians
Helene has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, but severe the National Hurricane Center said historic and catastrophic impacts would continue through Saturday.
“Widespread serious river flooding is ongoing, some of which will be major to record breaking,” the agency wrote on X.
Alligators spotted swimming in Florida streets
In Sarasota, Florida alligators have been spotted swimming through streets amid flooding.
Coast Guard officials release footage of Florida rescue of man and his dog
Several injured after North Carolina tornado tears through city
Four people were critically injured and numerous others sustained minor injuries after a tornado touched down in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
Officials said three buildings received significant damage. Images and video posted to social media showed the remains of buildings scattered around city blocks.
The damage appeared to be concentrated on Wesleyan Boulevard and Tiffany Boulevard. An 18-wheel tractor-trailer truck also flipped over in that area, but the driver was not hurt.
With reporting from The Associated Press
Hurricane Helene surrounds Pinellas County cars with massive amounts of sand
Images from Florida’s Pinellas County show just how destructive water can be.
US mobilizes more than 1500 federal personnel to support impacted communities, VP says
Vice President Kamala Harris gives update on Hurricane Helene while at a news conference in Arizona.
“We have food, water, generators that are ready for deployment,” Harris said. “We are working to restore power to millions of people who currently are experiencing outages.”
Still, Harris said, destruction from the storm is not over. “The storm continues to be dangerous and deadly,” she said.
More than 150,000 people in Kentucky without power as storm hits
After hitting the East Coast on Thursday night, Hurricane Helene, now a post-tropical cyclone, made its way toward Kentucky, forcing thousands of residents there to lose power, according to poweroutage.us.
Wind gusts reached 50 to 60 mph and several residents across the state reported fallen trees and other damage, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. In Central Kentucky, two schools — Christ the King School and Lexington Catholic High School — sent students home early.
Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in eight counties, including Boyd, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Lee, Letcher, Magoffin and Wolfe. Four cities are also under a state of emergency. They are: Ashland, Catlettsburg, Clay City and Winchester.
TN Highway Patrol says flooding has washed away roads
Flooding has potentially put infrastructure at risk in East Tennessee, the agency confirmed in a X post.
“Please use extreme caution if you must travel,” the statement reads. “We stand with these communities and our partners as we continue to work together to get through this traumatic time.”
Lake Lure dam in North Carolina continues to hold and is structurally stable
Olivia Stewman, the Lake Lure town manager, said a structural engineer found the dam in “stable condition,” despite reports it had been damaged earlier on Friday, NBC News reported. The dam lost power early Friday, but power has been restored.
Potable water service shut down in Pinellas County
Pinellas County Utilities will restrict potable water service on the barrier islands from John’s Pass south to Fort De Soto starting at 8pmdue to storm-related damages and flooding.
The county said the issue will pose a health and safety risk to all residents and businesses in the area for the next several days.
“We are asking any residents who have not yet evacuated to do so now,” the county said.
