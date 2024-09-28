✕ Close Fox Weather reporter rescues woman from Atlanta flooding

Residents downstream of two North Carolina dams were told to urgently evacuate after reports that the structures were at risk of failure due to flooding and deluges from Hurricane Helene.

The Waterville Dam in Tennessee, which sits across the state line from Newport, North Carolina, was declared a state of emergency. Residents in Newport, a town of 7,000 people, were ordered to get out on Friday afternoon.

Earlier on Friday in another part of North Carolina, Rutherford County emergency management officials warned residents below the Lake Lure dam to evacuate due to “imminent failure” - but later said the structure was holding.

At least 42 people have died after Helene crashed into Florida as a 140mph, Category 4 hurricane late Thursday, pounding the west coast with “unsurvivable” conditions including 15ft storm surge. Helene has since been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone but is still packing “life-threatening” conditions as it plows north.

There were seven deaths reported in Florida, and a total of 15 people died in Georgia, including an emergency responder. Another 19 deaths were reported in South Carolina including two people who died when trees fell on houses Friday morning. North Carolina reported two deaths.

By late Friday, Helene was moving north towards Louisville, Kentucky and threatening more dangerous downpours over the Appalachia region.