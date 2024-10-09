Hurricane Milton live updates: Evacuation time ‘coming to an end’ as Tampa Bay faces ‘impending catastrophe’ from storm surge
Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have pleaded with residents to evacuate now ahead of Milton’s landfall
Florida residents in the path of Hurricane Milton have received a last-ditch emergency alert to “GET OUT NOW” ahead of the storm making landfall on Wednesday night.
While Milton’s intensity continues to fluctuate, and again weakening to a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center predicts it will be “one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida”.
The storm continues to grow in size and winds are expected to pick up on Florida’s west coast this afternoon, the NHC warned.
In Pinellas County’s latest emergency alert, officials pleaded with residents to “GET OUT NOW. THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE TO GET OUT BEFORE THE STORM.”
Federal and state officials have urged those in Milton’s path to evacuate to avoid “catastrophic” winds, up to 18in rainfall and up to 15ft of storm surge, before the major hurricane slams into Florida’s west-central coast.
“This is the 11th hour. If you’re in an evacuation zone, the time to get out is now,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chard Chronister told CNN on Wednesday.
Vice President Kamala Harris warned that even the toughest Floridians won’t weather the “historic” hurricane, she said on The Late Show on Tuesday night.
Texas mayor suggests nuking Hurricane Milton: ‘It may save more than it hurts’
A Texas mayor suggested an unusual remedy to stop Hurricane Milton ahead of it making landfall: by nuking it.
Bobby Lindamood, the mayor of Colleyville, took to Facebook to share the bizarre idea with his network.
“For the amount of destruction the next hurricane is bringing, it’s time to throw a simi nu/ke bo//mb (minus the radiation) at this dude and see if we can stop the rotation. It may save more than it can hurt,” he wrote on Facebook.
“Just casting thoughts and ideas. This gonna be bad,” he wrote on Facebook.
According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, that won’t work.
Hurricanes generate far more energy than even the biggest nuclear bombs, the NOAA said. In fact, a fully developed hurricane releases energy equal to a 10-megaton bomb every 20 minutes. So, even a nuclear explosion would barely make a dent in the storm’s power.
Worse, the radioactive fallout could be carried by the winds, spreading contamination over a huge area.
Lindamood told The Independent that his insights were simply an “expression of deep concern” for those in Milton’s path.
“After seeing the mass destruction caused by the Helene hurricane, my heart goes out to all the people that may be impacted by one of the largest hurricanes in history,” he said.
“My post was simply an expression of deep concern for Florida and surrounding states who will be impacted. My comments were meant to convey a desire to use all available resources to protect American citizens not a literal suggestion.”
Giant tornado rips through Hendry County as residents urged to ‘SEEK SHELTER NOW’
Watch: National Weather Service Tampa Bay gives safety tips for Hurricane Milton
Photos show tornado racing across busy I-75
‘We’re hurricane chasers!’ Florida resident reveals why he’s not evacuating – despite mandatory order
A Florida resident has revealed the reason he’s chosen not to evacuate, despite a mandatory order issued to his county.
Millions of Floridians have been issued evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Milton’s anticipated landfall on Wednesday evening on the state’s west-central coast. The storm will then move to the east coast over the Atlantic Ocean by Thursday afternoon.
Dave Carol of Vilano Beach, St Johns County, has decided to stay put – despite a mandatory evacuation order being issued to the county.
“We’re hurricane chasers!” Dave Carroll told Action News Jax.
“And being originally from Fort Lauderdale, we know. It’s just Asheville, they’re not prepped for that. This area is prepped for it, and so I think it’ll be, the main thing is the flooding.”
He added: “Our house has never flooded here and we’re not in a flood zone.”
Just in: Southern Florida to brace for ‘tornadic supercells,' NHC warns
DeSantis: ‘There will be fatalities’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared that there “will be fatalities” after the monster Hurricane Milton slams into the state’s west coast on Wednesday evening.
“It is going to bring a lot of ferocity, a lot of hazards, damage. You still have time to make decisions to ensure your safety,” he said.
“Just know if you get 10ft of storm surge, you can’t just hunker down with that. Mother nature is going to win that fight.”
He later added: “Unfortunately there will be fatalities when you have storm surge that will be 10ft.”
The governor has now ended his press briefing.
170,000 spaces still available in hurricane shelters
The Florida governor declared that almost 170,000 spaces are still available in hurricane shelters across the state.
Admitting the shelters are “not the Four Seasons,” DeSantis said that only 31,000 individuals had registered to stay at the facilities. The total capacity of the state’s shelters is approximately 200,000, the governor said.
“There is space available in these shelters,” DeSantis said. “You may be able to get in your car and travel 10 miles to ride the storm out.”
Kevin Guthrie, the Executive Director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, confirmed that there is space for “well over 200,000 in the impact area… There is room”.
You can find a full list of shelters here.
‘Largest staging of linesmen and utility workers in American history,’ DeSantis says
Ron DeSantis said that Storm Milton will demand the largest deployment of linesmen and utility workers in America’s history, with mass power outages expected across parts of Florida.
More than 50,000 linesman have been brought in from as far away as California in preparation of Milton making landfall this evening on the west coast, the Florida governor said.
Florida prepares for largest National Guard search and rescue mission in state’s history
Ron DeSantis said that the Florida National Guard is getting set for its largest ever search and rescue operation in the state’s history.
Hundreds of state search and rescue personnel will be deployed from 26 teams – to begin rescue efforts immediately after the storm passes, the Florida governor said.
More than 6,000 Florida National Guard personnel are on standby with an additional 3,000 guardsmen coming from other states, he added.
