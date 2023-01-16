Ivana Trump gifted former nanny $1m condo in her will, while Donald gets nothing

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ivana Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump, left behind an estate worth an estimated $34m when she died last July, willing her children Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump, Jr, a $26.5m townhouse in New York City, and giving a Florida condo worth over $1m to her former nanny.

The former president, meanwhile, got nothing, according to Forbes, which reported on the contents of the probate documents.

The reported snub is not entirely a surprise.

Ivana and Donald Trump were married between 1977 and 1992.

The acrimonious dissolution of their relationship and resulting divorce became New York tabloid fodder, amid Mr Trump’s extra-martial affair with Marla Maples, whom he later married.

Ivana Trump, though, later said she and Donald Trump were “best friends” and supported his run for the White House.

“Donald and I are the best of friends and together have raised three children that we love and are very proud of,” Ivana said in a statement to CNN in 2015. “I have nothing but fondness for Donald and wish him the best of luck on his campaign. Incidentally, I think he would make an incredible president.”

In November, the Trump siblings put the Manhattan townhouse where Trump lived for decades on the market. The five-storey residence, near New York’s Central Park, is listed for $26.5m, which will be split between Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr.

Dorothy Curry, the children’s former nanny, who later served as Ivana’s Trump’s assistant, is the biggest beneficiary outside the immediate family, according to the Forbes review of the estate documents.

She will also reportedly receive Trump’s Yorkshire terrier Tiger.

The Trump children have spoken admiringly of Ms Curry.

“She’s an amazing woman,” Donald Trump said of her in 2014, describing her as “a very big part of our lives.”

Ms Curry was also among the final two people to see Trump alive, and the one who discovered her body, according to New York Magazine.

In July, the New York City Medical Examinder’s Office ruled that Trump died from accidental “blunt impact injuries to her chest,” after she was discovered at the foot off the stairs in her home.