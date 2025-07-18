Kai Trump’s endorsements have made her a teenage millionaire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kai Trump, the eldest of President Donald Trump’s grandchildren, is already following in her family’s business-forward footsteps with multiple name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals amounting to more than $1 million.

Before heading to the University of Miami next fall to begin playing on the school’s golf team, Kai, 18, has already scored deals with Accelerator Active Energy, Leaf Trading Cards, and TaylorMade Golf.

With more than six million followers on social media, Kai has an NIL valuation of at least $1.2 million, according to On3.

That’s among the top female student-athlete NIL earners alongside Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne, who had an NIL valuation of $4.1 million, and basketball player Flau’jae Johnson, who has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million, according to Sports Illustrated.

NIL deals enable college athletes to earn money from endorsements, sponsorships, collaborations, and other opportunities based on their personal brand, rather than their athletic performance.

open image in gallery Kai Trump has a reported $1.2 million in name, image, and likeness contracts related to her aspiring golf career with several companies ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump reportedly intends to sign an executive order establishing national standards for the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s NIL program, according to people familiar with the plan, as CBS News reported earlier this week.

Kai, who attended The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, has leveraged her personal brand to secure such deals. She has approximately 1.8 million followers on Instagram, 3.2 million on TikTok, and 1.17 million on YouTube.

Her latest NIL deal is with Accelerator Active Energy, a sugar-free energy drink that has also partnered with Dunne.

The eldest Trump grandchild utilizes her social media following to offer fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the political landscape in Washington, D.C., and her experiences with golf.

While Kai is well-known to fans of Trump, as she is the daughter of the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., her public prominence skyrocketed last year after she delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention.

She told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that she “always wanted” to create content on social media and serve as a role model for younger people.

open image in gallery Kai Trump, an aspiring professional golfer, says she spends any free time golfing ( Getty Images )

However, her true passion lies in golf, a game popular with her grandfather. Kai told Fox News Digital that she intends to pursue a professional golf career after college.

“If I have two hours, I’m not going to hit a few balls, go on my phone, scroll. No, I’m going to take full advantage of the time I have on the course. So, I mean, I think that’s going to get me onto the next level for sure,” Kai told Fox News.

One of Kai’s NIL deals is with TaylorMade Golf, a leading manufacturer of golf equipment and apparel.

Kai also has access to some of the best golf teachers in the world, including her mother Vanessa Trump’s new boyfriend, Tiger Woods.