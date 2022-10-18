Kanye West news - live: Elon Musk teases Twitter collaboration as rapper buys Parler
George Floyd’s family is also considering a lawsuit against Kanye West after he spoke about the dead 46-year-old man’s death over the weekend on Drinks Champs with rapper N.O.R.E, according to their lawyer
Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate Kanye West’s acquisition of his right-wing social media platform, while defending the rapper by saying that he’s “fallen victim to the cancellation narrative”.
“He’s obviously wanting to have a conversation that plenty of people want to have and I think that he is trying to engage in the free speech environment,” said the app chief executive and husband of Candace Owens. “But I would like to say that he’s in a place where he’s fallen victim to the cancellation narrative.”
The takeover by West, who is legally known as Ye, arrives on the heels of George Floyd’s family responding to the rapper after he sparked fresh controversy over the weekend by claiming that the 46-year-old Black man died from fentanyl abuse and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that”.
“While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” a lawyer for the family wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
Ye’s behaviour has been condemned near and far, but Elon Musk seems to be eager to work with the rapper, hinting on Twitter he’d like to see the social network partner with Parler.
The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles invited to Kanye West for a visit after he shared antisemitic posts online over the weekend.
The California-based facility extended the public invitation in a statement shared on Tuesday, noting that the musician’s words “reach millions” and he had the choice to either “incite or inspire”.
“Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum LA to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocides,” the museum wrote in a statement, first reported by Page Six.
The statement comes after a chorus of celebrities and political figures across the country have condemned the musician’s comments over the past weekend, which earned him a lockout from his accounts on both Instagram and Twitter.
Johanna Chisholm has the story.
‘Your words reach millions and you can choose to incite or you can choose to inspire,’ the museum wrote
Kanye West uses red carpet to add insult to injury against Kim Kardashian
After a week of nonstop scandals, Kanye West emerged on Wednesday night in Tennessee to pose for pictures alongside conservative podcast host Candace Owens and Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Ray J.
The trio were also joined on the red carpet by country singer Kid Rock and UFC mixed martial artist Colby Covington as they prepared to enter the Nashville theatre for the first screening of Owens’ new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.
Ray J, who dated Kardashian in 2003, recently became ensnared in the Kardashian-Jenner world after an episode of the family’s Hulu reality show The Kardashians discussed the famed sex tape between the pair that launched her headline-grabbing career.
In the episode, Kris Jenner, who has been accused by the musician of leaking the sex tape of her daughter to news outlets, took a lie detector test to prove her innocence. This prompted Ray J to fire back on social media, claiming he has legal documents proving the release of the tape was orchestrated by the 66-year-old manager.
Johanna Chisholm has more.
Candance Owens reportedly orchestrated the bizarre reunion between Kim Kardashian’s exes to be staged on the red carpet of her film’s premiere
How are social networks handling Kanye West’s antisemitic comments?
On the heels of having his Instagram restricted after sharing anti-Semitic posts, Kanye West has now violated Twitter’s rules with an anti-Semitic tweet that’s since been removed and promtped calls to “permanently ban” him from the platform.
He’s also been locked from using the platform.
Late on Saturday night, Mr West shared a tweet that declared he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people and alleged that he wasn’t “Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.” The tweet was removed by Twitter and replaced with text that said it violated the Twitter Rules, linking back to the company’s platform use guidelines.
Jenna Amatulli has more.
The rapper’s tweet on Saturday night upset many on the social media platform
Debunking Kanye West’s false claims about George Floyd
Kanye West has sparked fresh controversy by claiming that George Floyd died from fentanyl and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that.”
Floyd, a Black man, was killed in an altercation with police in Minneapolis in May 2020, with a video showing Officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes.
West made the claims in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Saturday and made his comments while discussing Candace Owens’s documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.
Read Graeme Massie’s full report.
Rapper made the claims in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast
Kanye West is back with another Pete Davidson rant
Kanye West hit out at Kim Kardashian’s “heroin addict” ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and talk show host Trevor Noah in his latest wild rant.
The rapper made a string of disparaging comments during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Saturday with rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.
And he even blamed “Jewish Zionists” for Kim Kardashian talking about having sex with Davidson on an episode of her family’s Hulu reality TV show.
West, who has been widely criticised for a series of antisemitic comments over the past week, defended himself on the podcast.
Graeme Massie has the story.
MAGA-style Republican politics will ‘inevitably target Jews,’ Chris Hayes argues amid Kanye and Trump controversies
“This is not a fluke,” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes argued during a Monday monologue on his show All In.
The host said that the recent antisemitism controversies around Donald Trump and Kanye West are a reminder that right-wing politics always find a way to attack pluralism and tolerance, a strategy that all but “inevitably” results in people attacking Jews, given the deep history of antisemitism in the US and beyond.
“Right-wing politics as currently embodied by MAGAism—which is the dominant ethos of one of two of America’s major parties—has always been and will always be fundamentally a threat to tolerance and pluralism that will inevitably target Jews,” Mr Hayes said.
Here’s more of his monologue.
‘Boring’ and ‘disappointing’: What the opinion pages are saying about Kanye West’s ‘bigotry'
Other than, apparently, Elon Musk, Kanye West’s recent string of antisemitic rants and attacks on George Floyd have been met with universal outrage.
As The Independent’s Noah Berlatsky argued in our Voices section, Ye’s “bigotry” is a sign of the current, deeply hateful era of conservative politics, one that “shows that antisemitism is central to, and an inevitable consequence of, the GOP’s embrace of a politics of division and intolerance.”
Kanye West’s antisemitism is part of a wider bigotry that appeals to the right
Musician’s threat to Jewish people is linked to his flirtation with white supremacy, his misogyny and his fatphobia
In The Washington Post, Damon Young noted how for all of Ye’s claims to be a revolutionary provocateur, there’s actually nothing revolutionary about siding with reactionary forces and glomming onto hate that’s lurked in our culture for centuries.
Mr West’s views are “so rote, so common, so boring.”
“There’s nothing radical about anti-Blackness and nothing subversive about misogyny,” he adds. “Antisemitism is literally thousands of years old.”
Meanwhile, in Buzzfeed, Elamin Abdelmahmoud argues that Ye intentionally fomenting outrage just to get attention and enrich himself.
“West is no longer an entertainer but a multi-industry business with one clear marketing strategy: provoke Black people, aimlessly and without ends, for the purposes of directing attention toward the newest product,” he writes. “With the White Lives Matter stunt, West is once again manipulating Black rage and Black pain and using that momentum in the service of Ye Inc.”
Fox News execs hunting for person who leaked Kanye West video
During a high-profile recent appearance on Fox News, Kanye West made a number of antisemitic remarks that were edited out of the final broadcast, according to leaked videos.
Kanye West made anti-Semitic comments that were edited out of Carlson interview
Ye is currently banned from Twitter and Instagram for comments about Jews
Now, leaders at the network are “full-on freaked out” and hunting for the “mole” who shared the clips with the media, The Daily Beast reports.
The conservative network is known to clamp down on leakers, firing Bill O’Reilly associate producer within 24 hours of a 2012 leak.
“This new leaker learned from my mistakes,” Mr Muto told The Daily Beast. “The main reason I got caught is that I wasn’t covering my digital trail particularly well. They’re obviously doing a better job than I did if they haven’t been found yet.”
Kanye West spreads false claims about how George Floyd died
Kanye West has “betrayed” the Floyd family by making false allegations about George Floyd.
George Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over false claims about his death:
The rapper claimed on a podcast over the weekend that Floyd died from the drug fentanyl during his 2020 arrest
The controversial rapper appeared on a podcast last week and claimed the Minneapolis man died from drug use, when video evidence, expert testimony, and legal holdings have all concluded that Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police in 2020.
Here’s our reporting on what actually happened to Mr Floyd.
Pathologist rules out overdose as cause of George Floyd’s death during Chauvin trial
Dr Lindsey Thomas, a Minnesota-based pathologist, is the third medical expert to testify to this cause of death
When and how did George Floyd die?
Trial was one of the biggest civil rights cases in a generation
Critics worry Elon Musk and Kanye West owning social networks will embolden right-wing forces
Observers are alarmed at the increasing trend of right-leaning businessmen buying up social networks, from Kanye West buying Parler, to Peter Thiel funding Rumble, to Donald Trump’s Truth Social.
“It’s never been about free speech,” advocacy group Public Citizen said in a tweet on Monday. “It’s about power. It’s about control. It’s about evading accountability.”
Here’s what critics have said about the direction Mr Musk could take Twitter.
Observers fret Musk could turn Twitter into ‘supercharged engine of radicalisation’
Many observers worried about changes coming to social platform
