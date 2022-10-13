Kanye West news - live: Rapper now accused of praising Hitler as LeBron James cancels him for antisemitism
The Anti-Defamation League has warned that rapper’s behaviour is ‘deeply troubling’ and ‘dangerous’
A former TMZ staffer said he was unsurprised by Kanye West’s troubling antisemitic language recently, claiming the rapper made comments praising “Hilter and the Nazis“ in a previous, edited interview at the celebrity gossip site.
Van Lathan, the host of the Higher Learning podcast, said West sat down with TMZ for an interview and claimed the rapper said he “loved Hitler and the Nazis.” According to Mr Lathan, that portion was cut out of the interview.
Earlier it was announced that LeBron James’s YouTube talk show Uninterrupted The Shop would not show an interview with West after he used “more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes” during a taping.
The Shop, which is produced by James and his business manager, Maverick Carter, said in a statement first issued to Andscape on Tuesday that they would be canning the episode taped with Ye this week and would not be disclosing the contents of what was specifically said, but apologised to the crew and guests for “believing Kanye wanted a different conversation”.
“Hate speech should never have an audience,” said Mr Carter.
Leaked video footage from earlier on Tuesday also showed that West reportedly made a string of anti-semitic comments that were edited out of his interview with Tucker Carlson.
The rapper, who remains banned from Twitter and Instagram for a string of separate anti-Semitic posts, also made bizarre statements that “fake children” had been put in his home to manipulate his own children. The controversial fashion mogul also talked about having visions of “kinetic energy” that he is sent by God.
CEO of American Jewish Committee calls Kanye comments ‘a clear and present danger’
The CEO of the American Jewish Committee has called Kanye West’s antisemitic comments “a clear and present danger to every Jewish person.”
Ted Deutch also called for Twitter, Instagram and other social media companies to keep the rapper off their platforms.
“Although some have tried, there is no rationale, no explaining away Kanye West’s rants on social media for anything else than what they are: vicious antisemitic statements that pose a clear and present danger to every Jewish person,” said Mr Deutch.
“With 31 million followers on Twitter and 18 million more on Instagram, West is an influencer in the worst sense of the word. With his vile online comments, West effectively encouraged hatred against Jews at a time when antisemitism and other hate crimes have risen to alarming levels around the world. This cannot be countenanced.
“West has acknowledged he suffers from bipolar disorder, but mental illness is no excuse for antisemitism. Let’s hope he gets the help he desperately needs. Until then, Twitter, Instagram should follow their own guidelines prohibiting hate speech and keep West’s anti-Jewish hate off their channels.”
Kanye West ignored the antisemitism controversy that he is embroiled in and grabbed lunch at Granny’s Kitchen, who posted video of his visit to their Instagram account.
“When (Kanye West) pull to the restaurant you know the the price just went up,” the Los Angeles soulfood restaurant posted.
Kanye West claims ‘fake children’ actors were placed in his home in order to manipulate his own kids
In one of the more unexpected moments from the unaired footage from Kanye West’s interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, he presents a wild theory that child “actors”, or as he calls them, “fake children”, had been placed in his home to in order to manipulate his own offspring.
“I mean, like actors, professional actors, placed into my house to sexualize my kids,” he said, referring to the “so-called son” of an associate. “We don’t, we didn’t even believe that this person was her son because he was way smarter than her, right?”
Read the full report from Graeme Massie here.
US Senate candidate tweets support for Kanye West - then deletes
Republican US Senate candidate in Missouri Eric Schmitt tweeted support for Kanye West on Tuesday night, before quickly deleting it.
“America needs a @kanyewest @KidRock tour. Let’s go!,” the tweet said, drawing fire from Mr Schmitt’s Democratic opponent, Trudy Busch Valentine.
The rapper is currently suspended by Twitter and Instagram for a string of antisemitic posts and made further antisemitic statements during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News that the channel cut out before they were eventually leaked.
“It reveals a great deal about Eric Schmitt’s character that tonight he is openly embracing those who spew vile antisemitism,” Ms Valentine tweeted in response. “This is both dangerous and appalling. Missouri deserves so much better.”
