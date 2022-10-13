✕ Close Fox News hosts forced to make on-air U-turn over support for Kanye West

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A former TMZ staffer said he was unsurprised by Kanye West’s troubling antisemitic language recently, claiming the rapper made comments praising “Hilter and the Nazis“ in a previous, edited interview at the celebrity gossip site.

Van Lathan, the host of the Higher Learning podcast, said West sat down with TMZ for an interview and claimed the rapper said he “loved Hitler and the Nazis.” According to Mr Lathan, that portion was cut out of the interview.

Earlier it was announced that LeBron James’s YouTube talk show Uninterrupted The Shop would not show an interview with West after he used “more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes” during a taping.

The Shop, which is produced by James and his business manager, Maverick Carter, said in a statement first issued to Andscape on Tuesday that they would be canning the episode taped with Ye this week and would not be disclosing the contents of what was specifically said, but apologised to the crew and guests for “believing Kanye wanted a different conversation”.

“Hate speech should never have an audience,” said Mr Carter.

Leaked video footage from earlier on Tuesday also showed that West reportedly made a string of anti-semitic comments that were edited out of his interview with Tucker Carlson.

The rapper, who remains banned from Twitter and Instagram for a string of separate anti-Semitic posts, also made bizarre statements that “fake children” had been put in his home to manipulate his own children. The controversial fashion mogul also talked about having visions of “kinetic energy” that he is sent by God.