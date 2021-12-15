Seven children killed on a single street in Kentucky tornado - latest

Kentucky tornado - latest: Seven children killed on a single street as more than 100 people remain missing
Follow live updates on recovery efforts from last weekend’s devastating tornado outbreak in six states
Seven children living on the same street were killed when a tornado tore through Bowling Green, Kentucky, as part of a powerful storm system which brought carnage to six states.
The death toll from last weekend’s devastating tornado outbreak stands at 88 across Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee as of Wednesday morning, including at least 13 children.
Seventy-four people have been confirmed dead in Kentucky alone after a massive twister roared across the landscape for at least 200 miles. Bowling Green sustained some of the worst damage, with 15 fatalities confirmed so far. Eleven of those were reported on a single street.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has said the death toll will “undoubtedly” rise as more than 100 people remained unaccounted for in the central and south region as of midday Tuesday. More than 500 National Guard members have been mobilised in the state, and 95 of them are searching for those presumed dead.
Eight deaths came from a candle factory in Mayfield, where workers claimed they were threatened with firing if they left shifts early as the twister approached. Gov Beshear on Tuesday said state officials will launch an investigation into emergency protocols at the factory.
University of Kentucky telethon raises $3m in four hours
A telethon hosted by the University of Kentucky Athletics has raised more than $3m in donations with matching funds to benefit victims of last weekend’s deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky.
Donations had reached $3,031,241 with more coming in as the four-hour “Kentucky United for Tornado Relief” telethon concluded Tuesday night at the university’s Kroger Field football stadium.
The total included $50,000 from Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtman, a Nicholasville, Kentucky, native.
Proceeds from the telethon will go to the American Red Cross.
Meanwhile, the state’s Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund reached $9.89m from over 66,800 donations as of midday Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear said.
More tornadoes are possible this week across a central region of the United States, forecasters said on Tuesday.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma reported a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over Iowa and southern Minnesota.
The band of strong storms is expected to develop over the mid-Missouri Valley on Wednesday afternoon, an area which encompasses Kansas City, Missouri, Omaha, Nebraska, and Sioux City, Iowa, and is no stranger to tornadoes.
As evening falls, the storm system will then move quickly towards the upper Mississippi Valley, an area which covers the south-eastern corner of Minnesota, just below Minneapolis, and also parts of Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois.
“Damaging wind gusts and a couple of tornadoes will be possible,” the forecasters noted. The Independent’s chief climate correspondent Louise Boyle reports:
More tornadoes possible days after at least 88 killed in storms
Powerful, damaging winds also expected over central regions following storms that killed at least 88 people
Kentucky death toll stands at 74
More than 100 people are still unaccounted for on top of the 74 Kentuckians who were confirmed dead after a tornado ripped through the state last Friday.
“If there’s good news, it’s that our death count has not gone up since yesterday,” Governor Andy Beshear said during a press briefing on Tuesday. He added that eight of the dead remain unidentified or their identities have not yet been released to the public.
“The age range has gotten even harder,” the governor said. “It ranges now from two months to 98 years of the Kentuckians that we have lost.”
“There are unquestionably more than 100 people that are still unaccounted for, but multiple local and federal search and rescue missions continue,” he added.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander reports:
Seven children killed on a single street in Kentucky tornado - latest
Follow live updates on recovery efforts from last weekend’s devastating tornado outbreak in six states
Recovery efforts continue for a fifth day
We’re back with more live updates on recovery efforts following last weekend’s devastating tornado outbreak.
As of Wednesday morning, 88 people have been confirmed dead across five states, including 13 children.
