Miami plane crash - live: Aircraft with 126 passengers catches fire after crash landing at Florida airport
At least three people were injured after plane catches fire upon landing at airport
Plane emergency at Miami International Airport
A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.
The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade aviation department spokesperson Greg Chin.
Three people received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, while the remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.
The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo around 5.30pm when the incident took place.
It appeared to have come to rest near a grassy area by the side of the runway.
Some flights were delayed due to the fire, airport officials said.
Brother provides update on injured passenger: 'It was crazy'
Edgar Rincon, the brother of one of the passengers, provided updates on his sister, who suffered a minor injury following the crash.
“She was very nervous. She got hit in the knee. It’s not broken, but she got an injury in the knee,” he told CBS News, adding that while she was hurt, she did not have to go to the hospital.
“She said it was crazy running out of it, running out of the aircraft, she lost her shoes and everything, and everyone was crazy there.”
It’s a miracle more people were not hurt in crash, says aviation expert
Weighing in on the crash at Miami International Airport, aviation expert Scott Harrington told CBS News that it is a miracle that more people were not hurt in the plane crash.
“Absolutely, it seemed like... again I’m not exactly sure of the specifics of this flight... but it seemed like the pilots did a good job to keep it all in one piece. To get it stopped so the plane could be stopped in a position so rescue equipment can access the airplane,” he said.
Pilots are trained to be calm in such situations, he added.
“We are just hyper focused. Our brain goes into flight mode. We are focused on the problem, focused on taking care of the solution as much as we can. Sometimes if a mechanical part breaks, there’s really not a whole lot we can do.”
Miami-Dade County mayor arrives at the scene
Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava was briefed by fire and rescue services personnel after she arrived at the scene of the crash.
“Apparently a tire burst, and then it went back up and came back down, and the landing was so hard that the entire landing apparatus was destroyed and the belly of the plane is on the ground,” Ms Cava told media as she confirmed that three people were injured in the crash.
NTSB sending investigators to scene of crash on Wednesday
ICYMI: The National Transportation Safety Board said the aircraft was a McDonnell Douglas MD-82 and it says it will send a team of investigators to the incident site on Wednesday.
What happened during the crash?
A jetliner carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when the front landing gear collapsed, before coming to rest in a grassy area beside the runway.
The fire followed the collapse of that landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that fire crews had placed the fire under control and were mitigating fuel spillage.
The plane collided with several objects after it veered off the runway, including a crane tower and a small building in the area, reported News 7.
‘I thought I was going to die'
Passengers share the horrifying experience as they recounted the crash landing of their plane at Miami International Airport.
“I thought I was going to die,” Paola Garcia told 7 News. “All the windows were broken, and someone like, broke his leg and arm,” she said adding that she ran to the exit as soon as the plane came to a stop and made her way to the tarmac as black smoke billowed. “I started running and I jumped, and I thought it was going to explode.”
“I saw the fire, I saw the smoke. It was dark, actually,” said another fellow passenger Paolo Delgado. “Then there was like an apparent smell or something. People were like, screaming all around. I don’t know, like panic.”
Plane evacuation criticised by emergency manager
ICYMI: Steven Kuhr, took to Twitter to criticse the evacuation of the Red Air flight at Miami International Airport.
“Luggage and roller bags on the tarmac. Unacceptable. The evacuation needs to be evaluated by @NTSB,” said Mr Kuhr, whose Twitter bio says he is an emergency manager.
Video shows terrified passengers fleeing Miami plane crash blaze
ICYMI: Passengers screamed and fled from the scene of a flaming plane crash at the Miami International Airport, video shows.
Just before 5:40pm on Tuesday, a Red Air flight arriving from the Dominican Republic had a landing gear failure upon arrival, sending a jet with 126 people sliding across runway nine at MIA.
Video shows terrified passengers fleeing Miami plane crash blaze
Three were injured in crash
Latest picture of Miami airport crash
A Red Air plane that caught fire after the front landing gear collapsed upon landing is seen at Miami International Airport in Miami, after arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The remains of a radar tower can be seen wrapped around the plane’s wing.
Plane carrying 126 people catches fire after landing gear collapses on Miami runway
ICYMI: A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport, according to officials.
The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin.
Authorities say that three people received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.
All the details here.
Plane carrying 126 people catches fire after landing gear collapses on Miami runway
Red Air flight was arriving from Dominican Republic when dramatic incident took place
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies