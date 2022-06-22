✕ Close Plane emergency at Miami International Airport

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.

The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade aviation department spokesperson Greg Chin.

Three people received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, while the remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.

The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo around 5.30pm when the incident took place.

It appeared to have come to rest near a grassy area by the side of the runway.

Some flights were delayed due to the fire, airport officials said.