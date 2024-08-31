Seven killed and dozens injured in Mississippi bus crash

Support truly

Seven people have been killed and 37 are injured following a bus crash in Mississippi early Saturday morning.

The accident happened when a commercial passenger bus traveling westbound left the roadway and overturned on Interstate 20 in Warren County, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The agency responded to the scene around 12.40am. It’s not clear how many people were on the bus.

Some of the victims include a six-year-old and 16-year-old pair of siblings, CNN reported. All seven of the victims are from Guatemala, the Warren County Coroner’s office said.

In total, there were thirty-seven passengers transported to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson with unknown injuries, according to the highway patrol.

“Anytime you have people injured or killed, it’s tragic but when you have a situation like this where you have multiple fatalities and multiple injuries, it makes it even worse,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace told CNN affiliate WAPT.

Six passengers were pronounced dead at the scene while the seventh died at a hospital, the highway patrol said.

“This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division,” the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it would be sending a “go-team” to conduct a safety investigation into the crash, which occurred after the motor coach experienced a tire failure.

This is a developing story...