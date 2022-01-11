✕ Close Prince Andrew in ‘difficult situation’, says royal correspondent

Prince Andrew is awaiting a ruling on his bid to have Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault civil lawsuit against him thrown out of court.

Ms Giuffre says she was forced to have sex with ex-financier Jeffrey Epstein’s friends – including the Duke of York, when she was 17.

He denies all the allegations against him and says he does not remember meeting Ms Giuffre.

It comes as Carolyn Andriano, a fellow alleged victim of Epstein, says Ms Giuffre confided in her at the time and told her she had slept with Andrew in 2001. She made the claims in an interview with The Daily Mail.

Last Tuesday, a New York judge said he would rule “pretty soon” on whether Ms Giuffre can pursue her civil case. Judge Lewis Kaplan is weighing up whether a settlement agreement between Epstein and Ms Giuffre offers Andrew protection from legal action.

Last month, the duke’s former friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty of recruiting and trafficking underage girls to be abused by Epstein.