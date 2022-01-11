Prince Andrew hearing - live: Maxwell witness says Giuffre told her of sex with duke, as judge to rule on case
Judge weighing up if case against Duke of York can go ahead
Prince Andrew is awaiting a ruling on his bid to have Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault civil lawsuit against him thrown out of court.
Ms Giuffre says she was forced to have sex with ex-financier Jeffrey Epstein’s friends – including the Duke of York, when she was 17.
He denies all the allegations against him and says he does not remember meeting Ms Giuffre.
It comes as Carolyn Andriano, a fellow alleged victim of Epstein, says Ms Giuffre confided in her at the time and told her she had slept with Andrew in 2001. She made the claims in an interview with The Daily Mail.
Last Tuesday, a New York judge said he would rule “pretty soon” on whether Ms Giuffre can pursue her civil case. Judge Lewis Kaplan is weighing up whether a settlement agreement between Epstein and Ms Giuffre offers Andrew protection from legal action.
Last month, the duke’s former friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty of recruiting and trafficking underage girls to be abused by Epstein.
Voices: The royal family will survive
No matter what happens to Prince Andrew, the royal family will survive, writes Sean O’Grady.
Even in Victorian times, there was royal scandal and gossip – and much, much more since, and yet the institution has survived its exposure to ridicule
Editorial: What can be done about Prince Andrew?
Such is the nature of the hereditary principle that, sometimes, less than ideal personalities pop up in the line of royal succession or elsewhere as prominent members of the family; people whose sense of judgement can be problematic, to put it mildly, and cause trouble.
Such is human nature, indeed, that not everyone who happens to be born into the House of Windsor is as cautious and dutiful as, say, the Queen – genetics has its limits. What, then, can be done with and about her turbulent second son, the Duke of York?
Editorial: Such is human nature that not everyone who happens to be born into the House of Windsor is as cautious and dutiful as, say, Her Majesty – genetics has its limits
‘You’ll have a decision pretty soon'
Judge Lewis Kaplan promised a decision “pretty soon” on whether the case against the prince can proceed to trial.
Bevan Hurley reports.
What are the allegations against the duke?
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 38, filed her suit against the Duke of York in the Southern District Court of New York in August under the state’s Child Victims Act.
The suit alleges Prince Andrew sexually abused Ms Giuffre as a teenager on multiple occasions in London, Manhattan, and the US Virgin Islands in 2001 - allegations which he denies.
Will Maxwell name names?
With a guilty verdict handed down on five of the six sex trafficking charges against her, Ghislaine Maxwell faces the possibility of spending the rest of her life in prison.
The 60-year-old British socialite was convicted of sex trafficking, three conspiracy charges, and of transporting a minor to engage in sexual activity. The total possible sentence amounts to 65 years.
Even the most lenient sentencing looks bleak for Maxwell, so what are her options now?
There are two courses of action she can take – she can continue to fight and appeal her conviction, or she can cooperate with federal prosecutors and reveal details concerning anyone else’s involvement in the crimes for which she has been convicted.
What were the duke's ties to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein?
Prince Andrew’s presence in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial was most keenly felt in a photograph he didn’t appear in.
Government exhibit GX-347 showed a picture of Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein on a porch bench in the grounds of the Queen’s Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands.
The photo was taken on a trip the pair took to the royal manor in 1999 as the guest of Prince Andrew.
It was among 19 images released to the jury of Epstein and Maxwell in exotic locations appearing to be very much in love that were found on CDs taken from a 2019 FBI raid on Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse.
Bevan Hurley looks at their relationship with the prince.
What the Maxwell verdict means for the case against Prince Andrew
The Duke of York’s accuser who claims she was trafficked to have sex with the royal has said “others must be held accountable” following the conviction of predatory socialite Ghislaine Maxwell
Virginia Giuffre, who has brought a civil sex case against Andrew and features in an infamous picture with the duke and his friend Maxwell, has “faith” others will face justice.
Maxwell, 60, who was labelled “dangerous” by the prosecution, faces the rest of her life in jail for helping to entice vulnerable teenagers to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.
Attention will now focus on the damages action launched by Ms Giuffre who is suing the Queen’s son for alleged sexual assault.
Duke’s title in question, report says
Prince Andrew could reportedly be asked to give up his title if he loses the lawsuit filed against him by Virginia Giuffre, a report says.
Report: Chalet sale moving ahead
Prince Andrew has found a buyer for his Swiss ski chalet in a deal worth an estimated £1m, MailOnline reports.
Sources close to the Duke of York confirmed to the publication that the sale of the chalet in the resort of Verbier is moving ahead after a mystery buyer agreed to take it off his hands.
The prince is able to sell the property after settling a £6.6m debt to French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre who sold it to him and Sarah Ferguson in 2014.
It was reported last week that the prince was rushing through the sale to cover his legal bills.
Maxwell witness: Giuffre told me she had sex with Prince Andrew
Virginia Giuffre told a fellow victim of Jeffrey Epstein in 2001 that she had had sex with Prince Andrew, it was claimed.
Carolyn Andriano, who testified in the trail of sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell last month, has claimed in an interview with Daily Mail that the-then 17-year-old Ms Giuffre confided in her at the time of the incident.
Holly Bancroft reports.
