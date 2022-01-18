Prince Andrew news - live: Royal may have been intimate with Maxwell, former friend claims in ITV documentary
Report comes weeks after Maxwell was convicted for sex trafficking
Prince Andrew and the convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell may have been more than friends, two acquaintances have claimed in an ITV documentary.
Former Buckingham Palace royal protection officer Paul Page and Maxwell’s friend Euan Rellie, who met her at university, both suggested the pair’s relationship was closer than previously thought.
“From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will, we realised... suspected, that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew,” Mr Page told the documentary.
He added that one colleague remembered Maxwell coming to the palace four times in a single day.
Meanwhile, Mr Rellie told the broadcaster: “I got the sense that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine had probably been girlfriend and boyfriend in the past. They had an easy warmth around each other.”
The documentary, which will be aired tonight, explores the relationships between Maxwell, her former boyfriend, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and Prince Andrew.
The woman who represented eight of Epstein’s victims
Lisa Bloom has been an attorney for three decades.
The UCLA and Yale Law School, who represented eight of Epstein’s victims, of whom one “had allegations” against Ghislaine Maxwell, watched and analysed the British socialite’s trial closely.
She told Clémence Michallon that she cried on hearing the guilty verdict against Maxwell. “I had sat with them for years and heard the suffering that they have gone through,” Bloom says. “I mean, lifelong suffering … So when that verdict came in, it was deeply moving that at last she was brought to justice.”
Woman who represented eight of Epstein’s victims on what’s to come in Maxwell case
Attorney Lisa Bloom has represented clients who brought allegations against such powerful figures as Donald Trump, Bill O’Reilly, and Bill Cosby. She speaks to Clémence Michallon
Prince Andrew and the convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell might have had a relationship, an ITV documentary has been told.
“I got the sense that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine had probably been girlfriend and boyfriend in the past. They had an easy warmth around each other,” Euan Rellie, a friend of Maxwell’s from university, said.
Here’s my colleague Holly Bancroft with further details:
