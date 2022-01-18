✕ Close Prince Andrew’s civil case: What is alleged and what happens next?

Prince Andrew and the convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell may have been more than friends, two acquaintances have claimed in an ITV documentary.

Former Buckingham Palace royal protection officer Paul Page and Maxwell’s friend Euan Rellie, who met her at university, both suggested the pair’s relationship was closer than previously thought.

“From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will, we realised... suspected, that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew,” Mr Page told the documentary.

He added that one colleague remembered Maxwell coming to the palace four times in a single day.

Meanwhile, Mr Rellie told the broadcaster: “I got the sense that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine had probably been girlfriend and boyfriend in the past. They had an easy warmth around each other.”

The documentary, which will be aired tonight, explores the relationships between Maxwell, her former boyfriend, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and Prince Andrew.