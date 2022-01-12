Prince Andrew news - live: Virginia Giuffre ‘pleased’ with judge’s decision to allow lawsuit to proceed
Follow live updates on Giuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew
A judge has denied Prince Andrew’s bid to have Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him dismissed based on a settlement she reached with Jeffrey Epstein more than a decade ago.
US District Judge Lewis Kaplan handed down the ruling on Wednesday, more than a week after both sides made their case at a 4 January hearing.
Ms Giuffre is suing Andrew in a civil case in New York alleging she was forced to have sex with Epstein’s friends – including the Duke of York – when she was 17.
Andrew, 61, strongly denies the allegations and has said Ms Giuffre is seeking “another payday at his expense”.
Judge Kaplan was scathing of the royal’s legal efforts attempts to have the lawsuit thrown out in his 46-page decision.
Ms Giuffre has welcomed the ruling to allow her sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew to move forward.
In a statement to The Independent, her attorney David Boies said: “Virginia Giuffre is, of course, pleased that Prince Andrew’s motion to dismiss has been denied, and that evidence will now be taken concerning her claims against him.
“She looks forward to a judicial determination of the merits of those claims.”
Prince Andrew could face sexual assault civil trial in September
Judge Lewis Kaplan has dismissed a motion by Prince Andrew to dismiss a civil lawsuit accusing him of having sex with Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old.
Andrew ow faces a lengthy discovery phase in which he may have to turn over his private communications and sit for a deposition under oath.
Both parties must disclose expert witnesses by 13 May and rebuttal witnesses one month later.
Discovery of evidence must be completed by 14 July and a joint pretrial proposal filed by 28 July, outlining whether the parties wish to proceed to a jury trial.
Judge Kaplan has given a timeframe of between September and October for the trial to commence.
Read Rachel Sharp’s full story on what comes next for Prince Andrew.
Virginia Guiffre sex-abuse lawsuit ruling: Will Prince Andrew now face trial?
A New York judge has paved the way for a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of having sex with an underage girl to go to trial. So what happens now?
Virginia Giuffre sexual abuse case can move ahead to trial, judge rules
Prince Andrew will have to answer accusations that he sexually abused Virginia Roberts Giuffre aged 17 after a judge denied his attempt to have the lawsuit dismissed.
The decision on Wednesday by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan paves the way for Ms Giuffre’s lawyers to enter into a protracted discovery and deposition phase that could draw in other members of the royal family.
Read The Independent’s full report here.
Sexual abuse case against Prince Andrew can move ahead to trial, judge rules
Decision clears way for Ms Giuffre’s attorneys to move into a discovery phase of the trial - causing more embarrassment for Prince Andrew and the royal family
Buckingham Palace responds as royal loses bid to block Virginia Giuffre sex abuse lawsuit
Buckingham Palace have refused to comment on a judge’s ruling to allow Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew to proceed.
Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed Andrew’s bid to have Ms Giuffre’s civil case thrown out in a judgment issued on Wednesday.
A Palace spokesperson told The Independent: “We would not comment on what is an ongoing legal matter.’’
Prince Andrew’s spokesperson has not yet responded to a request for comment on the decision.
Read the full story here.
Palace refuses to comment as Prince Andrew loses bid to block sex abuse lawsuit
Palace silent after judge rules Ms Giuffre’s complaint alleging battery and intentional emotional harm can proceed
What were Prince Andrew’s ties to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein?
Prince Andrew’s presence in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial was most keenly felt in a photograph he didn’t appear in.
Government exhibit GX-347 showed a picture of Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein on a porch bench in the grounds of the Queen’s Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands.
The photo was taken on a trip the pair took to the royal manor in 1999 as the guest of Prince Andrew.
It was among 19 images released to the jury of Epstein and Maxwell in exotic locations appearing to be very much in love that were found on CDs taken from a 2019 FBI raid on Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse.
Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of five of the six federal charges against her in late December, including sex trafficking and transporting a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
What were Prince Andrew’s ties to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein?
Prince Andrew may have hoped to avoid further embarrassment during Maxwell’s trial, but a single image reminded the world of his intimate ties to the socialite and Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein’s island: What really happened there?
The guests came from across the world, and from the highest ranks of society: celebrities and scientists and royals including Prince Andrew, touching down in a private jet and then boarding a helicopter to the island.
Its owner liked to call it “Little St Jeff”; locals called it “paedophile island”.
But what is the truth about Little St James, the 75-acre private paradise in the US Virgin Islands that billionaire sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein once called home?
The island is now at the centre of a web of lawsuits and criminal investigations seeking to untangle Epstein’s life.
Read Io Dodds’ full report.
Epstein’s island: What really happened there?
Jeffrey Epstein island Ghislaine Maxwell
Will Meghan Markle be called to speak at Andrew’s civil trial?
Meghan Markle could be called as a witness in Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit, according to Virginia Giuffre’s attorney.
David Boise told The Daily Beast last month that Ms Markle may have “important knowledge” of allegations that Andrew abused his Ms Giuffre three times when she was 17.
Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled on Wednesday that Ms Giuffre’s civil lawsuit alleging she suffered battery and intentional emotional damage could move forward. Andrew has strongly denied the claims against him.
Read the full story here.
Will Meghan Markle be called to speak at Andrew’s civil trial?
‘She is somebody we can count on to tell the truth,’ attorney David Boises says
Will Prince Andrew now face trial?
A federal judge in New York threw out a request by Prince Andrew to dismiss a civil lawsuit accusing him of having sex with an underage girl who was being sex-trafficked by late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
In a bombshell ruling issued on Wednesday, Judge Lewis Kaplan has paved the way for the case to proceed to trial.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp explains what could happen next.
Virginia Guiffre sex-abuse lawsuit ruling: Will Prince Andrew now face trial?
A New York judge has paved the way for a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of having sex with an underage girl to go to trial. So what happens now?
Virginia Giuffre ‘pleased’ with judge’s decision to allow sexual assault case to proceed
Virginia Giuffre has welcomed a decision by Judge Lewis Kaplan to allow her sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew to move forward.
In a statement to The Independent, her attorney David Boies said: “Virginia Giuffre is, of course, pleased that Prince Andrew’s motion to dismiss has been denied, and that evidence will now be taken concerning her claims against him.
“She looks forward to a judicial determination of the merits of those claims.”
Read the Prince Andrew-Virginia Giuffre court ruling in full
Judge Lewis Kaplan has ruled that Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew can proceed in a decision released on Wednesday.
He dismissed Andrew’s legal arguments that a 2009 settlement deal between Jeffrey Epstein and Ms Giuffre could shield the royal from liability.
Judge Kaplan was equally scathing of other arguments made by Andrew’s attorney Andrew Brettler, including that Ms Giuffre’s claims were too vague, and should have fallen outside of statue of limitations.
Read Judge Kaplan’s full decision here.
What judge said about Epstein settlement
In oral arguments held in New York last week, Prince Andrew’s attorney Andrew Brettler claimed a 2009 settlement agreement between Jeffrey Epstein and Ms Giuffre should shield the royal from legal liability.
In his ruling, Judge Kaplan said a key phrase Andrew’s lawyers relied upon - that “other potential defendants” were covered by the settlement deal - did not cover the royal.
“The 2009 cannot be said to demonstrate, clearly and unambiguously, that the parties intended the instrument ‘directly’, ‘primarily’, or ‘substantially’ to benefit Prince Andrew,” Judge Kaplan said.
Prince Andrew now faces the prospect of having years of private records forensically pored over, having to sit for a deposition under oath, and having other members of the royal family and police protection called on to provide testimony.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.