Prince Andrew news - live: Duke breaks cover in Windsor after judge rules he should face civil sex case trial
Prince Andrew has broken cover in Windsor this afternoon after a judge ruled Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit could proceed to trial.
Ms Giuffre is suing Andrew in a civil case in New York alleging she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s friends – including the Duke of York – when she was 17. Prince Andrew strongly denies the allegations against him.
On Thursday, the Duke was spotted leaving his home in Windsor Great Park in a Range Rover.
The civil case will now move into a discovery phase where Andrew may have to sit for an interview under oath - known as a deposition.
Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boise last night said she is not interested in a “purely financial” settlement with the Duke, saying she is seeking to be “vindicated”.
Mr Boise added that he may call Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to testify.
Judge Lewis Kaplan was scathing of the royal’s legal efforts arguments to have the lawsuit thrown out in his 46-page decision released on Wednesday.
A judge has denied Prince Andrew’s bid to have Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him dismissed and he will now face a civil case in the US over accusations of sexual assault.
US District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected the argument of lawyers for the royal that he was absolved of liability due to a settlement reached between Ms Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein more than a decade ago.
In his ruling, Judge Kaplan said the key phrase Andrew’s lawyers relied upon – that “other potential defendants” were covered by the settlement deal – was “far from self evident for a number of reasons”.
Liam James reports:
Judge denied royal’s attempt to dismiss lawsuit
Will Meghan Markle be called to speak at Andrew’s civil trial?
Meghan Markle could be called as a witness in Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit, according to Virginia Giuffre’s attorney.
David Boise told The Daily Beast last month that Ms Markle may have “important knowledge” of allegations that Andrew abused his Ms Giuffre three times when she was 17.
Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled on Wednesday that Ms Giuffre’s civil lawsuit alleging she suffered battery and intentional emotional damage could move forward. Andrew has strongly denied the claims against him.
Bevan Hurley has more:
Will Meghan Markle be called to speak at Andrew’s civil trial?
‘She is somebody we can count on to tell the truth,’ attorney David Boises says
Prince Andrew breaks cover leaving home in 4x4
Prince Andrew has been spotted on Thursday sitting in the back of his £80,000 Range Rover as it left his home in Windsor Great Park.
It is the first time he has been seen since a judge in the US ruled he should face trial in the civil sex abuse lawsuit.
Who is Prince Andrew and where is he in line to the throne?
The Duke of York, the Queen’s third eldest child, made headlines on Wednesday after a US court ruled that a civil case, which alleges that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl, will move forward.
The royal is being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who claims that she was a victim of sex trafficking by late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
Part of her abuse allegedly involved being forced to have sex with powerful men, including Prince Andrew – a claim that he has denied.
Where is Prince Andrew in line to the throne?
US court rules that civil case against Duke of York will move forward
Virginia Giuffre shows solidarity with victims of human trafficking
Virginia Giuffre tweeted her solidarity with victims of human trafficking on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
She tweeted:
What did the judge say in the Wednesday court ruling?
On Wednesday a judge denied Prince Andrew’s attempt to have Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him dismissed. As a result he will now face a civil case in the US over allegations of sexual assault.
But what exactly did the judge say?
In his ruling, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected the argument that a settlement reached between Ms Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein more than ten years ago would absolve him of liability.
The judge said that the claim that Prince Andrew was one of the “other potential defendants” who were covered by the settlement deal between Epstein and Ms Giuffre’s – was “far from self evident for a number of reasons”.
He said: “[Andrew] argues that he ‘could have been included’ as a ‘potential defendant’ in the Florida case because Ms Giuffre made a general reference to ‘royalty’ in her Florida complaint, even though it did not name Prince Andrew as a defendant nor even mention his name.”
Prince Andrew case: Will he face trial over Virginia Giuffre’s claims of sex abuse?
A federal judge in New York threw out a request by Prince Andrew to dismiss a civil lawsuit accusing him of having sex with an underage girl who was being sex-trafficked by late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, in a bombshell ruling that paves the way for the case to go to trial.
Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled on Wednesday that the lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre can move forward to trial.
Ms Giuffre has accused the Prince Andrew of having sex with her when she was 17.
Rachel Sharp has more:
Will Prince Andrew now face trial?
A New York judge has paved the way for a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of having sex with an underage girl to go to trial. So what happens now?
Virginia Giuffre is not interested in purely financial settlement with Prince Andrew, lawyer says
Virginia Giuffre is not interested in a “purely financial settlement” in her lawsuit against Prince Andrew, her lawyer has said.
A US court has ruled that Ms Giuffre’s allegations of sexual assault against the royal can proceed to trial in a civil case after a failed attempt by Andrew’s lawyers to have the case dismissed.
As with any civil case the possibility of an out-of-court settlement looms but Ms Giuffre’s lawyer said there had been “no suggestion” that such a resolution would yet be discussed by the two parties.
Liam James reports:
Virginia Giuffre ‘not interested in purely financial settlement’ with Prince Andrew
‘Vindication’ is sought in this case, says David Boise
The Prince Andrew ruling is a victory for women
“So Prince Andrew’s best chance of throwing out the civil case against him has gone, and he faces having to defend himself in court.
More broadly, it is a right platinum-plated mess. The homely and dignified preparations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee – 70 dutiful years on the throne, complete with special new pudding – have been gatecrashed by a sex case. Bit of a party pooper. Even if he never has to turn up in a courtroom, there are no good options for him – or the institution he is inextricably tied to.
The procedural wrangles are gone, the technicalities have been brushed aside. Judge Kaplan has judged there is a case to answer, has rejected the prince’s lawyers’ interpretation of the 2009 settlement agreement Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein, and things look bleak for the Duke of York.”
The Prince Andrew ruling is a victory for women | Sean O’Grady
The effect is a ‘win’ for Virginia Roberts Giuffre – she can continue her quest for justice in open court
Prince Andrew: Is 2022 going to be even worse for Queen and her favourite son than notorious ‘Annus horribilis’?
“Thirty years ago, Queen Elizabeth delivered a speech that has gone down in history.
Speaking in November 1992 at the Guildhall in London, the address was to formally mark the 40th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.
Under usual circumstances it might have been an occasion for the Queen to reflect on the moment, what she believed she had accomplished so far as Britain’s unelected head of state, and how she foresaw the years ahead.
As it was, worse was to come for the royals and their public image following the death of Diana in a car crash in Paris in August 1997, an event to which the Queen was accused of responding coldly. Some were ready to write off the royal family.
Yet, all of these travails may appear as pale as freshly fallen snow in comparison to the challenges now facing Prince Andrew, 61, long said to have been the Queens’s favourite.”
Is 2022 going to be worse for the Queen and Andrew than notorious ‘Annus horribilis’?
One thing is clear – this is an unprecedented moment for Britain’s royal family
