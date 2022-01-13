✕ Close Judge denies Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit

Prince Andrew has broken cover in Windsor this afternoon after a judge ruled Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit could proceed to trial.

Ms Giuffre is suing Andrew in a civil case in New York alleging she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s friends – including the Duke of York – when she was 17. Prince Andrew strongly denies the allegations against him.

On Thursday, the Duke was spotted leaving his home in Windsor Great Park in a Range Rover.

The civil case will now move into a discovery phase where Andrew may have to sit for an interview under oath - known as a deposition.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boise last night said she is not interested in a “purely financial” settlement with the Duke, saying she is seeking to be “vindicated”.

Mr Boise added that he may call Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to testify.

Judge Lewis Kaplan was scathing of the royal’s legal efforts arguments to have the lawsuit thrown out in his 46-page decision released on Wednesday.