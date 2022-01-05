Prince Andrew hearing – live: Judge signals support for Giuffre’s team and promises ruling ‘very soon’
The judge overseeing Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre promised to hand down a ruling “very soon” after a heated hearing on Tuesday.
At the heart of the hearing was the confidential settlement Ms Giuffre signed in 2009 with Jeffrey Epstein, whom she accused of sex trafficking her as a teenager and forcing her to have sex with Prince Andrew.
The settlement was unsealed on Monday, revealing Ms Giuffre was paid 2009 and agreed to release Epstein and other “potential defendants” from liability in her claims.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Prince Andrew’s lawyers argued the agreement protects the Duke of York and should be grounds for dismissing her current suit against him.
Judge Lewis Kaplan pushed back hard at that assertion, saying there are multiple possible meanings under the settlement’s vague wording.
He also appeared to hand Ms Giuffre’s lawyers a key argument by noting the settlement bars “any other person” from using the deal in any other case - meaning that Prince Andrew may not be allowed to invoke it in his bid for dismissal.
At the end of the hearing, Judge Kaplan said he will decide if the case can move forward “very soon”.
Prince Andrew’s lawyer also representing Chris Noth
The head of Prince Andrew’s legal team is Andrew B Brettler, a powerful Hollywood lawyer with extensive experience defending clients against sexual assault accusations.
Mr Brettler is a senior partner with Lavely & Singer and has represented several celebrities accused of sexual assault, including Chris Noth, Armie Hammer and Danny Masterson of That 70s Show.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains Mr Brettler’s background:
When will judge rule on Andrew’s dismissal bid?
At the end of Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Kaplan said: “You’ll have a decision pretty soon.”
However, he decline to give any kind of timeline for the decision, joking that doing so would put him under pressure.
The hearing appeared to lean in favour of plaintiff Virginia Giuffre as Judge Kaplan repeatedly grilled her adversary’s lawyer.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has more:
Will Epstein deal protect Prince Andrew? Experts weigh in
US District Judge Lewis Kaplan is currently deciding whether the secret settlement deal between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Roberts Giuffre means Prince Andrew should be granted a dismissal of her sexual abuse case against him.
The 2009 deal between the late paedophile and Ms Giuffre was unsealed on Monday, revealing she was paid $500,000 to settle all of her claims.
The settlement, which does not mention Prince Andrew by name, provided a release for “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant” against Ms Giuffre’s claims.
Journalist and lawyer Lucia Osborne-Crowley explains why the settlement’s vague wording could work in the Duke of York’s favour:
What were Prince Andrew’s ties to Ghislaine Maxwell?
Prince Andrew’s presence in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial was most keenly felt in a photograph he didn’t appear in.
Government exhibit GX-347 showed a picture of Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein on a porch bench in the grounds of the Queen’s Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands.
The photo was taken on a trip the pair took to the royal manor in 1999 as the guest of Prince Andrew.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains the link between Maxwell and the Duke of York:
Maxwell juror breaks his silence
Prince Andrew’s hearing to dismiss Jeffrey Epstein-accuser Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit came less than a week after the financier’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking charges.
In an exclusive interview, one of the jurors who sealed Maxwell’s fate tells The Independent: “For those who testified, for those who came forward and for those who haven’t come forward. I’m glad that Maxwell has been held accountable.”
Our reporter, Lucia Osborne-Crowley, has more:
ICYMI: Judge’s jarring remark about ‘nonconsensual intercourse’
Judge Lewis Kaplan caused a stir during Tuesday’s hearing when he appeared to take a shot at a prior president.
Discussing the specificity of Ms Giuffre’s allegations after Prince Andrew’s lawyer called it into question, the judge noted a specific line in the suit which read: “During this encounter, Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew forced Plaintiff, a child, to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will.”
Judge Kaplan said there isn’t any doubt over the meaning of “nonconsensual sexual intercourse”, adding: “Not since someone else was in the White House.”
The Independent’s Nathan Place has more:
Top lawyer reacts to hearing
American attorney Lisa Bloom reacted to Tuesday’s hearing by saying: “I’m optimistic that Virginia will get her day in court.”
Ms Bloom, who made headlines for advising Harvery Weinstein when he was accused of sexual assault in 2017, shared her reactions in a Twitter thread.
“Andrew wants her case thrown out on technical grounds. Judge Kaplan aggressively questioned defense on this and appeared unwilling to do it,” she wrote.
Ms Bloom also called out the defence’s contention that New York’s Child Victims Act is unconstitutional:
How are Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew connected?
Virginia Guiffre first met now-convicted Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000 at the age of 17, when she was working as a spa assistant in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, where Ms Giuffre’s father also worked as a maintenance manager.
Maxwell approached her and asked if she was interested in being a masseuse for Epstein. However, according to Ms Giuffre’s claims, both Epstein and Maxwell began grooming her.
Ms Giuffre was allegedly trafficked to then 41-year-old Prince Andrew in 2001. The Duke is accused of having sex with Ms Giuffre (then known by her maiden name, Virginia Roberts) on three occasions; a trip to London in 2001 when she was 17 for which she was paid $15,000, and later in New York and on Little Saint James, a small private island in the US Virgin Islands.
The Independent’s Megan Sheets has more:
RECAP: Today’s hearing on bid for dismissal
Prince Andrew’s attorneys came under withering questioning from Judge Lewis Kaplan, who will now decide whether Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse lawsuit should be allowed to proceed to trial .
Ms Giuffre’s civil lawsuit alleges that she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s friends when she was 17 years old, including the Duke of York.
Prince Andrew, 61, has strongly denied the allegations, and claims Ms Giuffre is after a “payday at his expense”.
At today’s hearing, attorneys for both parties argued over whether a $500,000 settlement deal reached between Epstein and Ms Giuffre in 2009 - which was unsealed on Monday - should absolve Prince Andrew of liability.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley recaps the proceedings:
Hearing adjourned
Tuesday’s hearing went on for about an hour before Judge Kaplan told both parties: “You’ll have a decision pretty soon.”
He declined to provide a more specific timeline, but said he expects both sides to continue with the set discovery schedule in the meantime.
