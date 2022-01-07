✕ Close Prince Andrew in ‘difficult situation’, says royal correspondent-.mp4

Settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre remains an option for Prince Andrew if a judge rules that the case should go to trial.

This news comes as the latest hearing in the case between Ms Giuffre and Prince Andrew was called a “horrible day” for the duke by both legal and royal experts.

The judge overseeing Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit from Ms Giuffre promised to hand down a ruling “pretty soon” after a heated hearing on Tuesday.

Mitchell Epner, a US former federal prosecutor said the case would not be dismissed following the court hearing led by Judge Lewis Kaplan and insisted that the Duke must settle, default or go to court.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Prince Andrew’s lawyers argued the 2009 agreement signed by Epstein and Ms Giuffre protects the Duke of York and should be grounds for dismissing her current suit against him.