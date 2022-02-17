✕ Close Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach out-of-court settlement in sexual abuse lawsuit

Prince Andrew has reportedly agreed not to repeat his denial that he raped Virginia Giuffre under the terms of a confidential settlement.

The Queen’s son has reached a multi-million-pound deal with Ms Giuffre to stop her civil lawsuit against him going to trial.

But according to The Telegraph, a clause prevents the duke from repeating his claim that he does not recall meeting Ms Giuffre.

She, on the other hand, could soon be free to speak publicly under the terms of the agreement reached this weekend, the paper reports.

The Duke of York is now facing questions about his role in public life and how he plans to fund the financial settlement – which some reports suggested could be as much as £12m. There is speculation the Queen could use private funds to help cover the costs.

The lawsuit alleged the duke sexually assaulted Ms Giuffre on three occasions when she was a 17-year-old victim of sex trafficking by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.