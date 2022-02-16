Prince Andrew news – live: Duke ‘to pay £10m’ to Virginia Giuffre in sex abuse case settlement
Follow the latest updates
Prince Andrew faces a legal bill of at least £10m Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s after reaching a settlement in her sexual abuse lawsuit against him.
Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies revealed the settlement in a motion filed with US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday, saying that both parties agreed for the Duke of York to pay an undisclosed amount to her, along with a donation to a charity “in support of victims’ rights”.
Legal experts estimated the settlement to be worth more than £10m, but questions remain about how the royal will fund the sum.
The lawsuit alleged Prince Andrew sexually abused Ms Giuffre as a teenager on multiple occasions in London, Manhattan, and the US Virgin Islands in 2001 – allegations that he strongly denied – when she was a victim of sex trafficking by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Queen ‘likely to pay’ disgraced son Andrew’s £10m sex abuse settlement
The Queen is likely to help her disgraced son Prince Andrew pay a costs of at least £10m after he agreed to settle Virginia Giuffre’s sex abuse lawsuit, legal and royal experts have said.
The royal family has been urged to “come clean” and reveal if the Duke of York will receive financial assistance from the monarch to foot his legal bill, the details of which have not been made public.
Reports suggest Andrew will pay Ms Giuffre up to £12m, including a £2m donation to charity, to stop her lawsuit going to trial in the US civil court.
Nick Goldstone, the head of dispute resolution at international law firm Ince, told The Independent that figure “sounded about right”.
He said the sum would likely include “legal costs on both sides, what has been described as a substantial charitable donation – whatever that means – and, one must presume, in addition, some damages”.
Read the full story from Sam Hancock here:
Timeline of Andrew’s relationship with Epstein
In the joint statement confirming the settlement, Prince said he regretted his association with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and “commends the bravery” of Ms Giuffre and other survivors of abuse.
Prince Andrew said he also accepted that Ms Giuffre is “an established victim of abuse” and that she had been subjected to “unfair public attacks”.
Below, The Independent breaks down the timeline of the duke’s relationship with Epstein:
Timeline of Prince Andrew’s relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein
Prince had friendship with billionaire sex offender spanning more than a decade
Will Andrew appear at Prince Philip memorial next month?
The Duke of York is likely to want to appear alongside the royal family at the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service next month.
Andrew will undoubtedly be keen to pay his respects to his late father Philip in Westminster Abbey on March 29, in the wake of settling his US civil sexual assault case.
But the duke’s appearance is anything but certain, and has the potential to massively overshadow the high profile occasion honouring Philip’s achievements and life of duty.
Large numbers of the royal family including the Queen are due to attend, alongside Philip’s friends, colleagues and representatives of organisations he supported.
Much is likely to depend on whether the Queen considers the thanksgiving church service a family event or an official engagement, and how much she and royal aides fear Andrew’s presence would detract from the proceedings.
PA reports:
Could Andrew appear with royals at Philip’s memorial service?
The Duke of York, who has settled the civil sexual assault case he was facing, is likely to want to attend his late father’s thanksgiving event.
Settlement likely about £10m, says legal expert
Nick Goldstone, the head of dispute resolution at international law firm Ince, has said reports suggesting Prince Andrew will have to pay out around £10m “sounded about right”.
He told The Independent’s Sam Hancock the figure would likely include “legal costs on both sides, what has been described as a substantial charitable donation – whatever that means – and, one must presume, in addition, some damages”.
Pressed on whether he thought £10m was a sensible figure, Mr Goldstone added: “Yes, all in, yes I do.”
The resolutions expert went on to say the figure was a much better outcome for the Duke than what might have been decided in a New York courtroom, where the civil case was being heard.
“The sky’s the limit with a New York jury in a case like this,” he added, adding there was likely harder negotiations over the “supplemental joint statement” released today.
“Today’s statement is a complete change of heart from what [Andrew] put in his defence and that must’ve been very difficult to achieve,” he said, “but money, I don’t think, is necessarily a problem. It may be a problem where he gets it from but, at the end of the day, he comes from a very rich family – so it’s going to be fine.”
Settlement likely about £10m, says legal expert
Nick Goldstone, the head of dispute resolution at international law firm Ince, has said reports suggesting Prince Andrew will have to pay out around £10m “sounded about right”.
He told The Independent’s Sam Hancock the figure would likely include “legal costs on both sides, what has been described as a substantial charitable donation – whatever that means – and, one must presume, in addition, some damages”.
Pressed on whether he thought £10m was a sensible figure, Mr Goldstone added: “Yes, all in, yes I do.”
The resolutions expert went on to say the figure was a much better outcome for the Duke than what might have been decided in a New York courtroom, where the civil case was being heard.
“The sky’s the limit with a New York jury in a case like this,” he added, adding there was likely harder negotiations over the “supplemental joint statement” released today.
“Today’s statement is a complete change of heart from what [Andrew] put in his defence and that must’ve been very difficult to achieve,” he said, “but money, I don’t think, is necessarily a problem. It may be a problem where he gets it from but, at the end of the day, he comes from a very rich family – so it’s going to be fine.”
How a simple photograph helped bring Prince Andrew down
Prince Andrew addressed the photo purportedly showing him with Ms Giuffre in a 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight after he claimed he had “no recollection” of meeting her.
“I have no recollection of that photograph ever having been taken,” he said.
Asked if the photo is real, he gave a rambling response: “Oh it’s definitely me, I mean that’s a picture of me, it’s not a picture of ... I don’t believe it’s a picture of me in London because ... when I go out in London, I wear a suit and a tie,” said the prince.
“I am not one to, as it were, hug and public displays of affection are not something that I do. So that’s the best explanation I can give you and I’m afraid to say that I don’t believe that photograph was taken in the way that has been suggested.”
He added: “It’s a photograph of a photograph of a photograph. Nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored.”
It is an old adage that a picture is often worth more than a thousand words. In the case of Giuffre’s allegations against Andrew, who she said was one of numerous friends of Jeffrey Epstein she was was forced to have sex with, it certainly seems to be the case.
The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe explains how this photo helped bring the duke down:
How simple photograph helped bring down Prince Andrew - UK’s 9th in line to throne
Queen’s favourite child once said he had no ‘recollection’ of it being taken. Now it’s at centre of historic settlement, writes Andrew Buncombe
What would’ve happened if settlement wasn’t reached?
Had Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit gone to trial, it is likely that the prince would have been asked to give evidence under oath in a deposition as part of the discovery process.
David Boies, who is representing Ms Giuffre, previously said his client and legal team were anticipating “confronting” the royal about his “denials and attempts to blame Ms Giuffre for her own abuse at his deposition and at trial”.
Prince Andrew was due to testify under oath on 10 March, and Ms Giuffre was scheduled to testify in April.
In the absence of any other motions to dismiss the case, reaching a settlement with Ms Giuffre was the only path to avoiding a potentially embarrassing public trial.
The Independent’s Oliver O’Connell explains the lawsuit:
What was Prince Andrew accused of and how did he agree settlement in case?
Depositions in case were set to begin in March, with court case scheduled for September
Settlement likely includes nondisclosure agreement, expert says
While the terms of the settlement between Prince Andrew and Ms Giuffre remain under seal, it’s been speculated the payments may be tied to a nondisclosure agreement.
Legal expert Joshua Rosenberg raised that question when asked by Sky News about the possibility of Ms Giuffre writing a tell-all book.
“You would have thought Prince Andrew would have requested [a nondisclosure agreement] as part of the settlement,” Mr Rosenberg said. “Whether he would be able to enforce that, I don’t know.
“But nevertheless, that’s certainly something his lawyers would have considered. You would have thought that both sides have agreed that they won’t say any more.”
VOICES: Settlement comes close to vindicating accuser
The Independent’s Sean O’Grady delved into the implications of the settlement in a new column, writing: “What should we make of Prince Andrew’s settlement?
“A good many of his critics may judge that he’s got away with it. They will be disappointed that he won’t have to face his accuser in court, and that she won’t find the vindication she was reportedly seeking.”
Opinion: Prince Andrew’s settlement comes close to vindicating his accuser
Scandal on the witness stand has been averted – but he has also missed the chance to clear his name
Settlement liked to be ‘very large sum'
Prince Andrew’s out-of-court settlement agreed with Ms Giuffre is likely to amount to a “very large sum of money”, a leading legal commentator has said.
The Duke of York has agreed to make a “substantial donation” to Virginia Giuffre’s charity after the pair agreed an undisclosed out-of-court settlement in her civil sex claim against him.
Joshua Rozenberg QC told Sky News: “We’re looking at a very large sum of money, particularly when you add the legal costs involved.
“The amount she got from Jeffrry Epstein was half a million dollars. I’m not saying that is a guide to this, but it is certainly a substantial sum of money which Prince Andrew will have to raise.
“I suppose if it is being paid to a charity then at some point the amount may come out. The word substantial is used by lawyers on both sides of the Atlantic as a phrase that can mean a wide range of things. It can mean a large, very large, enormous, huge, it all depends where you start from.”
The Independent’s Tom Batchelor explains where the money could come from:
Prince Andrew sex abuse settlement will be ‘very large sum of money’
Questions over how Duke will fund bill which reports suggest could top £10m
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies