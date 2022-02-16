✕ Close Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach out-of-court settlement in sexual abuse lawsuit

Prince Andrew faces a legal bill of at least £10m Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s after reaching a settlement in her sexual abuse lawsuit against him.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies revealed the settlement in a motion filed with US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday, saying that both parties agreed for the Duke of York to pay an undisclosed amount to her, along with a donation to a charity “in support of victims’ rights”.

Legal experts estimated the settlement to be worth more than £10m, but questions remain about how the royal will fund the sum.

The lawsuit alleged Prince Andrew sexually abused Ms Giuffre as a teenager on multiple occasions in London, Manhattan, and the US Virgin Islands in 2001 – allegations that he strongly denied – when she was a victim of sex trafficking by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.