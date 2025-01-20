Putin hails Trump’s ‘courageous’ victory as world leaders respond

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian president Vladimir Putin hailed Donald Trump’s “courageous” victory as world leaders congratulated him on becoming the 47th president of the United States.

As Trump was sworn in as US president in Washington DC on Monday, Putin said Trump’s election campaign was “tough”, referring to his attempted assassination, and called for dialogue with Washington to reach a settlement in Ukraine.

“It is obvious that the election period was tough in all respects for Mr Trump. He and even the members of his family were under constant pressure. It came to assassination attempts on his life,” Putin said.

“But he was courageous and won a convincing victory in the elections. We are also open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict.”

open image in gallery Trump was sworn in as 47th president of the United States on Monday in Washington DC ( AP )

Trump has claimed he would end the war in Ukraine “within 24 hours”, something he later changed to six months, but has not said how he would do it.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky also praised Trump’s “decisiveness” and welcomed an opportunity to achieve a “long-term and just peace” for his war-torn country.

“President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Trump’s premiership as “rais[ing] the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights.”

““I believe that working together again we will raise the U.S.-Israel alliance to even greater heights. On behalf of the people of Israel, I also want to thank you for your efforts in helping free Israeli hostages,” he said.

open image in gallery Zelensky welcomed Trump’s presidency as a chance to get a ‘long-term and just peace’ for Ukraine. They are pictured here last year. ( AP )

Trump ally Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban congratulated Trump, claiming his presidency would boost right-wing parties across Europe and clearly the way for “occupying Brussels”.

“The Western world has a patriotic, pro-peace, pro-family, anti-migration and pro-family president [in Washington]... in just a few hours the sun will shine differently over Brussels,” Orban said.

British prime minister Keir Starmer welcomed the ongoing US-UK special relationship, saying he knew the “depth of friendship” between London and Washington would continue.

“For centuries, the relationship between our two nations has been one of collaboration, cooperation and enduring partnership,” he said.

“Together, we have defended the world from tyranny and worked towards our mutual security and prosperity.

“With President Trump’s longstanding affection and historical ties to the United Kingdom, I know that depth of friendship will continue.”