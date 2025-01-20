Putin takes swipe at Biden as Russian president congratulates Trump

Vladimir Putin took a swipe at Joe Biden as he congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration on Monday, 20 January.

The Russian President welcomed the 47th president's intention to open a dialogue with Moscow, something he says was halted "through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration."

During a video call with members of Russia’s Security Council just before the inauguration ceremony, Mr Putin welcomed Mr Trump's "statements about the need to do everything to prevent World War III."

He emphasised that a dialogue between Russia and the US should be based on “equal basis and mutual respect."