Trump declares official policy for 'only two genders' in US

Donald Trump vowed that it will be an official policy of his government that there are "only two genders — male and female" in the United States.

After he was sworn in as the 47th president at a ceremony inside the US Capitol on Monday, 20 January, the Republican set out his aims for his administration.

Mr Trump is expected to issue executive orders upon taking office proclaiming that the US federal government will only recognize two sexes, male and female, an incoming White House official said on Monday.

Joe Biden's administration allowed US citizens to select the gender-neutral “X” as a marker on their passport books in 2022.