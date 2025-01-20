Donald Trump and Melania Trump shared an awkward air kiss as the 47th president arrived for his inauguration ceremony at the United States Capitol on Monday, 20 January.

The Republican reached for the First Lady's hand as he was greeted by cheers and applause inside the Rotunda.

Mr Trump and his wife then shared an air kiss before he took his seat next to his vice president JD Vance.

Melania took a seat next to her son Barron Trump, who attended the ceremony alongside the extended Trump family including Ivanka, Donald Jr, Eric, and Tiffany.