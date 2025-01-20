Biden's surprising parting words to Trump as 47th president returns to White House

Joe Biden and Jill Biden greeted Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the White House with a "welcome home" ahead of the inauguration on Monday, 20 January.

The pair had tea together ahead of their journey down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol, where Mr Trump was due to be sworn in as the 47th president.

Mr Trump will return to the White House having defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election.

He has vowed on day one of his new term to sign more than 200 executive orders – a record – covering everything from border security and energy but will be forced to do so with only a quarter of the staff he needs.