Americans will thank Donald Trump for deportations after he is sworn in as the 47th president, Florida representative Byron Donalds said ahead of the inauguration.

The president-elect has promised severe limits on immigration from his first day in office.

Mr Trump, who will be sworn in for his second term at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., has also said that he will sign around 100 executive actions on his first day, with a focus on immigration.

Speaking to Fox News, Mr Donalds said: "When Americans see deportations or repatriations happen, they're gonna be like thank you.

"They're gonna be like, this is the stability that we were asking for. Daddy's back."