Elon Musk was upstaged by his four-year-old son X, who joined his father on stage at Donald Trump’s victory rally in Washington DC.

The President-elect introduced the leader of his new Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) on stage at the Make America Great Again rally, held at the Capital Arena on Sunday (19 January).

Musk was followed on stage by his four-year-old son, who was not phased by the large crowds.

X could be seen jumping up and down excitedly, as his father addressed the audience.