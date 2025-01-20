Barack Obama attends Donald Trump's inauguration solo as Michelle Obama skips event

Barack Obama arrived without Michelle Obama at Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, 20 January.

The 44th president entered the US Capitol's Rotunda solo as he prepared to witness the Republican's swearing-in as the 47th commander-in-chief of the United States.

Former presidents George W Bush and Bill Clinton attended the event with their wives Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” said a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama.