The family of Riley Strain, the University of Missouri student who vanished without a trace on a night out in Nashville, has called in the United Cajun Navy to assist in their search.
Dave Flagg, who runs the organisation, said a hovercraft was coming to assist, and that he was bringing in as many volunteers as he could to assist the ground operation.
The 22-year-old was partying with his fraternity brothers in Nashville on the night of 8 March when he was kicked out of a bar.
Now, newly-released video shows that Mr Strain spoke briefly to a police officer minutes after leaving the bar. Nashville Metro Police said that the student did not appear distressed during the encounter.
Mr Strain’s family friend has also revealed the last known communication the student had that night – a text message to a girl that he was seeing.
“She texted him to see how he was doing and if he was having fun. He sent kind of a scripted text back to her saying ‘Good lops,’” Chris Dingman told NewsNation.
Police have been searching the area around downtown Nashville, including a river bank where his bank card was found this weekend.
Body spotted in river amid search for missing student
A body was spotted floating in a river amid the search for missing student Riley Strain.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported at around 1pm on Sunday that a body was seen in the Cumberland River close to the Martin Luther King Bridge.
Search crews arrived on the scene.
However, the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) said that the body did not match the description of Strain – and was wearing a maroon-coloured shirt.
Strain’s family also said the body is not that of the missing student, WSMV reported.
Riley Strain’s bank card found near Tennessee river
The bank card of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain was recovered near the Cumberland River in Nashville more than one week after the college senior vanished.
“Riley Strain’s bank card was discovered this afternoon on the embankment between Gay St. And the Cumberland River,” Metro Nashville Police Department wrote on X on the afternoon of 17 March.
“The search for him continues,” authorities added.
Mr Strain, 22, was last seen at a bar in Nashville — as part of a trip with his fraternity — on 8 March.
Security asked him to leave, prompting a probe into whether he had been overserved. However, the bar owners on 15 March said that he had just been served one alcoholic drink and two waters before being escorted out.
“No members of Riley’s party were required to stay inside the venue to close any open tabs, and no one from Luke’s 32 Bridge team prevented anyone from Riley’s party from leaving the venue with him,” the owners wrote.
Images from spot where Riley Strain’s bank card was found
Local reporters from WKRN 2 visited the embankment where two women who have been following the disappearance of Riley Strain found his bank card.
The women were documenting their search efforts on TikTok when they made the discovery.
Riley Strain, 22, was last seen on Friday night as he left Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink in Nashville’s Broadway area.
The senior’s stepfather said in an interview on Monday that the days since Riley’s disappearance had been “pure hell”.
His family has travelled to the city and been walking the streets looking for the young man who called his frat brothers after leaving the bar, saying he was going back to their hotel.
Riley’s friends tried to call him repeatedly after that on Friday night and on Saturday morning, but the calls kept going to voicemail.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released video footage on Tuesday, showing Riley wearing a two-tone shirt, crossing 1st Avenue North to Gay Street at around 9.45pm on Friday. That spot is just over half a mile from the bar.
Investigators are asking anyone who could help locate the 6’5” tall man with a thin build, blue eyes and light brown hair to come forward.
The department said on Monday that it had searched the downtown area where Riley was last seen, including the riverbank, but “to no avail”.
Missing Riley Strain’s final text message revealed
A family friend of Riley Strain has revealed the last known communication the student had that night.
Chris Dingman told NewsNation that the student sent a text message to a girl that he was seeing.
“She texted him to see how he was doing and if he was having fun,” he said.
“He sent kind of a scripted text back to her saying ‘Good lops.’”
It is unclear what the confused message means.
Mr Dingman said that neither he nor the recipient of the text knew what it meant and described it as “unclear slang”.
Recap: Two groups of homeless encampments reported seeing the missing student
After being kicked out, the student then wandered the streets, according to surveillance footage in the area.
His friends subsequently spent nine hours looking for him before filing a missing person report with the police. Mr Strain, from Springfield, Missouri, was in Nashville with his fraternity, Delta Chi, for their spring formal trip.
On Wednesday, friend Chris Dingman said he had learned from Mr Strain’s relatives that the missing student was seen by two groups of homeless people on the night he vanished.
“These are areas that the camera had stops. We don’t have any footage. Basically, the areas where his phone quit pinging. We now do have visual confirmation from two homeless camps that Riley was in that area,” Mr Dingman told local TV station, WSMV4.
Mr Dingman also spoke with a homeless person who saw Mr Strain wandering near the banks of the Cumberland River, which runs through the city close to downtown. However, the homeless resident could not recall where Mr Strain went, his friend said.
A doorman working at a different downtown bar also told WSMV4 that he had been approached by a homeless man who claimed to have seen Mr Strain stumble into some bushes, stand up, and then wander off in the dark.
There have been no other reported sightings of Mr Strain since.
Mr Strain’s parents say they are still ‘hopeful’
The parents of University of Missouri student Riley Strain said they will “continue to search” after more than a week has passed since the college senior vanished.
Mr Strain was last seen on 8 March when he went to Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink bar in Nashville as part of a fraternity trip but was asked to leave the nightspot.
“We’re still, you know, actively planning to bring Riley home with us,” Chris Whiteid, Mr Strain’s stepfather told NBC News on 16 March.
This case has been “taxing” due to them “not getting more updates of what’s going on,” Mr Whiteid said. Still, “we continue to search,” added Mr Whiteid.
“We’re very hopeful and we’re moving forward as, you know, he’s coming home and we’re graduating in May and life goes on just as normal,” he continued.
Harrowing 911 call reveals moment anxious friends report Missouri student Riley Strain missing
New audio has revealed the frantic 911 call the friends of University of Missouri student Riley Strain made as they called police to report him missing, nearly 16 hours after he was seen on surveillance video walking alone in downtown Nashville.
For more than a week, investigators have searched for Mr Strain, who vanished on 8 March.
The 22-year-old, who had been partying with his fraternity brothers in Nashville, was kicked out of a bar and became separated from his friends.
His friends said they tried to call him repeatedly on Friday night and on Saturday morning, but the calls kept going to voicemail.
Police video: Office has short encounter with Riley Strain after he was kicked out of Nashville bar
A metropolitan police officer had a breif encounter with Riley Strain on the night the University of Missouri student went missing.
Bodycam footage released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows an officer on Gay Street looking around a car with his flashlight.
When he turns, he sees a young man walking alone on the sidewalk. He greets him, and asks the young man how he’s doing.
“I’m good, how are you?” Mr Strain replies. He continues walking down the sidewalk, away from the officer.
