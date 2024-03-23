Riley Strain updates: Autopsy to determine cause of death after student’s body found in Nashville river
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed on Friday that the student’s body had been recovered from the Cumberland River
The body of missing student Riley Strain has been found in a river in Nashville two weeks on from when he was last seen alive.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed on Friday that the student’s body had been recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville earlier that morning, around eight miles from the downtown area.
Police said that there was no signs foul play-related trauma, though an autopsy is pending.
University of Missouri student Strain, 22, was partying with his fraternity brothers in Nashville on the night of 8 March when he was kicked out of a bar. He wasn’t seen or heard from since.
Strain’s bank card was found one week later close to the river bank.
The tragic discovery comes after Strain’s stepfather Chris Whiteid and family friend Chris Dingman told NewsNation that police had shown the family new footage of what was believed to be his last known movements.
In the video, Strain was seen jogging close to the river – and away from the direction of his hotel, the family said.
Riley Strain’s body was still in his distinctive shirt
Riley Strain was still wearing his distinctive shirt when his body was pulled from the river, police said.
On the night he was last seen in downtown Nashville, Strain was sporting a monochrome shirt.
Since his disappearance, reports have emerged that a homeless man had found a shirt matching the description close to the river bank and was later seen wearing it.
But, in the press conference on Friday morning, police said that Strain was still wearing his shirt and watch – and that these items helped to identify him.
No signs of foul play
Police said that the medical examiner have reviewed the body and confirmed that it belongs to Riley Strain.
An autopy is pending.
But, as it stands, there are no signs of foul play.
Body was spotted by a worker
In a press briefing, police said that a worker spotted a body in the river around 7.28am that morning.
The worker was removing an object from the river, when the body surfaced, police said.
The Nashville Fire Department was called in to the scene and recovered the body from the water.
FULL STORY: Body of missing Missouri student Riley Strain found in Nashville river
Police have located the body of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain in West Nashville after he disappeared two weeks ago.
Mr Strain’s body was pulled from the Cumberland River, approximately 8 miles from downtown Nashville.
Police said an initial analysis of Mr Strain’s body showed no evidence that of foul play, and that an autopsy is pending.
Read the full story:
Body of missing Missouri student Riley Strain found in Nashville river
Mr Strain’s body was recovered from the Cumberland River
A view of the dam where police searched for Riley Strain
Police searched the Cheatham Dam in hopes of locating Riley Strain on Wednesday.
Local news broadcaster WKRN was on site during the seach and shared a short clip showing the dam where the search was focused.
The tragic case of Riley Strain and the TikTok sleuths who tried to find him
Riley Strain’s body was found after an agonizing search that included both traditional law enforcement and self-styled social media sleuths. Family and friends of Strain largely welcomed their efforts — but do online detectives help or hinder such efforts? Andrea Cavallier reports
READ MORE:
The tragic case of Riley Strain and the TikTok sleuths who tried to find him
Riley Strain’s body was found after an agonizing search that included both traditional law enforcement and self-styled social media sleuths. Family and friends of Strain largely welcomed their efforts — but do online detectives help or hinder such efforts? Andrea Cavallier reports
Cumberland River current was ‘very swift’ on the day Riley Strain disappeared, Cajun Navy director said
David Flagg, the director of the United Cajun Navy, a disaster relief and search and rescue group volunteering in the search for Riley Strain, told local reporters that the Cumberland River’s current was moving quickly on the day the student fell in.
“Somehow, Riley may have fallen into the river and was swept away by the current,” Mr Flagg told WTVF a day before Mr Strain’s body was found. “The current was very, very swift on the day that he disappeared.”
Police searched Cheatham Dam yesterday for any sign of Mr Strain, but did not find any evidence of the student.
Missouri student Riley Strain’s disappearance: A timeline
The following is a timeline of the disappearance of Riley Strain.
Timeline of Missouri student Riley Strain tragic disappearance and death
Nashville police said they do not believe there was any foul play in Riley Strain’s death
Nashville city councilor says he will work to ensure Riley Strain’s death ‘not in vain'
A Nashville city council member representing the city’s downtown district said he is planning to secure the area of the river where Riley Strain is believed to have slipped into the water.
He issued a statement on Friday after news broke that Mr Strain’s body had been found in the river.
“My heart breaks for Riley’s family and friends,” District 19 city councilor Jacob Kupin said. “Since his disappearance I have been actively working on steps to secure the river area where he likely fell. We will continue these efforts to make sure his death was not in vain.”
Nashville mayor: ‘Look out for one another'
Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell urged residents and visitors to be cautious and to be mindful of each other in the city in the wake of Riley Strain’s death.
“I think this is an important reminder to everyone to also look out for one another,” Mr O’Connell said during a Friday morning meeting. “You know, I think some of this is just about how we as a city look after each other as neighbors and as people interacting in the entertainment district.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies