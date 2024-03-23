✕ Close Related video: Search continues for missing University of Missouri student

The body of missing student Riley Strain has been found in a river in Nashville two weeks on from when he was last seen alive.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed on Friday that the student’s body had been recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville earlier that morning, around eight miles from the downtown area.

Police said that there was no signs foul play-related trauma, though an autopsy is pending.

University of Missouri student Strain, 22, was partying with his fraternity brothers in Nashville on the night of 8 March when he was kicked out of a bar. He wasn’t seen or heard from since.

Strain’s bank card was found one week later close to the river bank.

The tragic discovery comes after Strain’s stepfather Chris Whiteid and family friend Chris Dingman told NewsNation that police had shown the family new footage of what was believed to be his last known movements.

In the video, Strain was seen jogging close to the river – and away from the direction of his hotel, the family said.