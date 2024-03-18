Riley Strain latest updates: Missing Missouri student’s bank card found near river as search continues
Boats and a helicopter are searching in and near the Cumberland River for any sign of Mr Strain
University of Missouri student Riley Strain has been missing since 8 March.
The 22-year-old was partying with his fraternity brothers in Nashville when he was kicked out of a bar and became seperated from his friends.
After a fruitless search, the friends reported Mr Strain missing, kicking off over a week-long search for the college student.
Police have found no evidence of foul play in Mr Strain’s disappearance. Ground and air search efforts are ongoing. A police helicopter searched the immediate area around downtown Nashville, including a river bank where Mr Strain allegedly wandered near. Investigators using boats on the Cumberland River have found no trace of Mr Strain.
Mr Riley’s parents have joined his friends and police in Nashville to search for the young man.
“This is definitely the worst nightmare,” Mr Strain’s stepfather, Chris Whiteild, told News 2. “For him to go this long without talking is not normal by any means.”
Although officials were investigating whether the college senior had been overserved, the bar owners later said he was only served one alcoholic drink and two waters before being kicked out.
On 17 March, after days with little updates, his bank card was found near the river.
Riley Strain had only one alcoholic beverage before being kicked out of bar
Riley Strain, a University of Missouri who went missing after reportedly getting kicked out of a Nashville bar, was just served one drink before being escorted out, the bar owners said.
The 22-year-old student was partying with friends at Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink bar just before 10pm on 8 March.
The bar’s owner, TC Restaurant Group, said Mr Strain was served one alcoholic drink and two waters before he was asked to leave, debunking the theory that he had been overserved.
“No members of Riley’s party were required to stay inside the venue to close any open tabs, and no one from Luke’s 32 Bridge team prevented anyone from Riley’s party from leaving the venue with him,” the owners added.
Mr Strain and his fraternity brothers were reportedly on a trip to Nashville for a spring formal.
The news comes days after the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced on 13 March that it was looking into whether or not Mr Strain had been served alcohol while visibly intoxicated at the bar.
WATCH: CCTV released by police shows 22-year-old missing student Riley Strain crossing road
Police find Riley Strain’s bank card
What do the search efforts for Riley Strain look like?
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says its officers have been out looking for Riley.
A MNPD helicopter searched the downtown area on Monday, “including the riverbank”, while detectives also searched on the ground.
When Riley disappeared, his friends said they spent hours looking for him, while his mother and stepfather have also joined the search in recent days.
On Wednesday night, boats searched the Cumberland River for Strain as detectives shifted their focus to reviewing security video. Riley’s phone was last tracked near Public Square Park along the Cumberland River.
“The sad part of this situation is every day we get new leads and go down different avenues,” Mr Dingman told WSMV4.
“We’re going to get there, but it also opens up more doors on what could’ve possibly happened.”
Riley’s parents have also come to Nashville to assist with search efforts.
“This is definitely the worst nightmare,” Strain’s stepfather, Chris Whiteid, told News 2. “Riley talks to us, whether it’s me or to his mom. He talks to his mom three or four times a day. For him to go this long without talking is not normal by any means.”
On 16 March, as one week had come and gone since Mr Strain was last seen, Mr Whiteid told NBC News that he and his wife “continue to search.”
“We’re very hopeful and we’re moving forward as, you know, he’s coming home and we’re graduating in May and life goes on just as normal,” he added.
ICYMI: What happened to Riley Strain?
The hunt for Riley Strain has now spanned more than a week — and authorities said on 17 March that the search for him continues.
Here are some of the latest developments:
On the afternoon of 14 March, police said there was currently no signs of foul play in Riley’s disapearance, but that investigations by water and air would continue.
Metro Nashville Police Sgt Bob Neilsen said, “In a missing person’s case, people go missing for various reasons. Some are voluntary, some are not. Some could be due to a medical incident.”
“Right now, we have no idea what happened with this gentleman. We don’t believe there was any crime involved, however. All of our resources right now are dedicated to locating him,” the police sergeant added.
Although the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced on 13 March that it was investigating whether Mr Strain had been overserved at the bar, on 15 March, the bar owners revealed that the college senior had been served just one drink and two waters before being escorted out.
“No members of Riley’s party were required to stay inside the venue to close any open tabs, and no one from Luke’s 32 Bridge team prevented anyone from Riley’s party from leaving the venue with him,” the owners said in a statement.
No signs of ‘foul play'
On Thursday an urban search and rescue team continued to search along the brush line of the bank of the Cumberland River, checked storm drains and looked in dilapidated buildings.
However at a police conference later that afternoon – almost one week after the sophomore from the University of Missouri went missing – police said there was still no sign of the 22-year-old.
Metro Nashville Police Sergeant Bob Neilsen told reporters: “In a missing person’s case, people go missing for various reasons. Some are voluntary, some are not. Some could be due to a medical incident.
“Right now, we have no idea what happened with this gentleman. We don’t believe there was any crime involved, however. All of our resources right now are dedicated to locating him.”
Last Friday, the college student had been visiting Nashville, Tennessee, on a fraternity trip and was separated from his friends after he was kicked out of Bryan’s 32BRIDGE bar – which is owned by country singer Luke Bryan.
Mike Bedigan has the full story...
Nashville Police say no signs of foul play as search for missing student continues
Riley Strain was visiting Nashville, Tennessee, on a fraternity trip and was separated from his friends after he was kicked out of a bar owned by country singer Luke Bryan
Riley Strain’s bank card found near Cumberland river
The bank card of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain was recovered near the Cumberland River in Nashville more than one week after the college senior vanished.
“Riley Strain’s bank card was discovered this afternoon on the embankment between Gay St. And the Cumberland River,” Metro Nashville Police Department wrote on X on the afternoon of 17 March.
“The search for him continues,” authorities added.
Mr Strain, 22, was last seen at a bar in Nashville — as part of a trip with his fraternity — on 8 March.
Security asked him to leave, prompting a probe into whether he had been overserved. However, the bar owners on 15 March said that he had just been served one alcoholic drink and two waters before being escorted out.
Read the full story...
Missing student Riley Strain’s bank card found near Tennessee river, police say
‘The search for him continues,’ authorities said
WATCH: CCTV released by police shows 22-year-old missing student Riley Strain crossing road
Riley Strain’s bank card found, authorities say
The latest updates on the missing student
12 March:
- Police begin searching the Cumberland River for any sign of Mr Strain. Surveillance footage shows he was near the river before his phone died.
- A Metropolitan Nashville Police Department helicopter, a drone, and boats with sonar devices are used to search the waters and the banks of the river for Mr Strain. The search does not yield any new information.
- Luke Bryan, the owner of 32BRIDGE, acknowledges Mr Strain’s disappearance in an Instagram post.
- “Y’all this is scary. Praying for his safe return,” he wrote, noting that the restaurant group that operates the bar is working with police.
13 March:
- The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission announces it is investigating whether or not Mr Strain had been served alcohol while visibly intoxicated at 32BRIDGE.
- A vigil is held for Mr Strain in Springfield, Missouri.
14 March:
- Police continue to search the river for Mr Strain.
- During a 2pm press conference, police reveal that homeless residents at two encampments near the Cumberland River confirmed that they saw Mr Strain on the night he disappeared. They were unsure as to where he went after they spotted him.
- Police also stated on Thursday that there was no indication of any kind of foul play or criminal activity tied to Mr Strain’s disappearance.
- Search crews continued to look for Mr Strain in and around the Cumberland River.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies