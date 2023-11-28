Rosalynn Carter memorial service – updates: Biden, Melania to join Jimmy in Atlanta

✕ Close Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter's coffin arrives at Atlanta's Jimmy Carter library

Living US presidents and first ladies will head to Georgia today for the memorial service of former first lady and renowned mental health advocate Rosalynn Carter.

Carter died on 19 November at the age of 96, just two days after entering hospice care.

On Tuesday, a private tribute service will take place at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University in Atlanta.

Former president Jimmy Carter, who is 99 and has been in hospice care for months, is expected to attend. He will be joined by President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, former president Bill Clinton and former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.

The funeral services honouring Carter began on Monday with a motorcade procession carrying her coffin to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library. There, she lay in repose with hundreds of members of the public visiting to pay their respects.

On Tuesday morning, a motorcade will then transport the former first lady’s coffin to the church service, where country music legends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform. This will be followed by a private funeral service for friends and family at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains on Wednesday.