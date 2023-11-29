✕ Close US presidents and first ladies arrive for Rosalynn Carter’s tribute service

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former President Jimmy Carter joined other former presidents, first ladies and notable lawmakers in honouring his late wife Rosalynn Carter at a tribute service on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Carter, a renowned mental health advocate, died on November 19 at the age of 96.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden sat in the front row of the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University alongside former President Bill Clinton and former First Ladies Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Melania Trump.

The invitation-only tribute service featured Carter’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral services honouring Carter began on Monday with a motorcade procession carrying her to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library. There, she lay in repose with hundreds of people paying their respects.

After the tribute service, the former first lady’s coffin will be transported to the church service, where country music legends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform.

This will be followed by a private funeral service for friends and family on Wednesday.