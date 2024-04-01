Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1711982885

Severe weather threatens 50 million people with possible tornadoes and damaging wind gusts: Live updates

Dallas, Oklahoma City and St Louis are are also at risk of severe storms meanwhile Indiana and Maryland are bracing for possible flooding

Rachel Sharp
Monday 01 April 2024 15:48
Comments
<p>NWS Storm Prediction Center map shows path of storm</p>

NWS Storm Prediction Center map shows path of storm

(NWS Storm Prediction Center)

More than 50 million Americans are currently facing the threat of severe storms on Easter Monday, with risks of tornadoes, flooding and snowstorms sweeping central and eastern US.

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop across the Fort Worth area of Texas on Monday afternoon through Monday night – some of which may be severe, according to the National Weather Service.

“Initial storms in western North Texas late this afternoon could be capable of very large hail and have slightly increased potential for tornadoes. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats,” the agency said.

Dallas, Oklahoma City and St Louis are are also at risk of severe storms meanwhile Indiana and Maryland are bracing for possible flooding.

The NWS in Indianapolis has forecast multiple rounds of severe storms and possibly heavy rain through Monday night, with large to very large hail, damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and localised flooding.

Residents are urged to be “weather aware and ready to take action over the next 48 hours”.

The storms are expected to shift east on Tuesday, heading for the likes of Memphis, Tennessee, Washington DC and Baltimore.

1711982702

Scattered, severe storms expected across Fort Worth, Texas

Graig Graziosi1 April 2024 15:45
1711981824

Fort Worth faces risks of thunderstorms on Monday

Rachel Sharp1 April 2024 15:30
1711981278

50 million Americans under storm threats

Rachel Sharp1 April 2024 15:21
1711981182

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog

Follow updates as multiple US states face severe weather events

Rachel Sharp1 April 2024 15:19

