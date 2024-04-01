NWS Storm Prediction Center map shows path of storm (NWS Storm Prediction Center)

More than 50 million Americans are currently facing the threat of severe storms on Easter Monday, with risks of tornadoes, flooding and snowstorms sweeping central and eastern US.

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop across the Fort Worth area of Texas on Monday afternoon through Monday night – some of which may be severe, according to the National Weather Service.

“Initial storms in western North Texas late this afternoon could be capable of very large hail and have slightly increased potential for tornadoes. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats,” the agency said.

Dallas, Oklahoma City and St Louis are are also at risk of severe storms meanwhile Indiana and Maryland are bracing for possible flooding.

The NWS in Indianapolis has forecast multiple rounds of severe storms and possibly heavy rain through Monday night, with large to very large hail, damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and localised flooding.

Residents are urged to be “weather aware and ready to take action over the next 48 hours”.

The storms are expected to shift east on Tuesday, heading for the likes of Memphis, Tennessee, Washington DC and Baltimore.