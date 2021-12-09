Starbucks workers form first-ever union in company history

Starbucks workers at a coffee shop in New York’s second-biggest city have voted to form the first-ever union in the company’s 50-year history, marking a major milestone in labour organising during a historic wave of worker actions with potential to spark similar campaigns at other stores.

On 9 December, the National Labor Relations Board tallied 27 ballots cast among 36 eligible workers from one Buffalo store, with 19 ballots voting to unionise and eight against, following a closely watched election that will resonate across the nation’s service industry workforce.

Three Buffalo-area shops held independent elections to determine whether they will unionise. Ballots cast from workers at two other stores are still being counted by the nation’s labour board.

The Elmwood Avenue location is the first among the company’s roughly 9,000 company-owned US stores to unionise, a landmark labour victory as thousands of workers across the US join strikes for better wages and working conditions or to push for union membership.

In a filing with the board, the Starbucks Workers United campaign accused the company of “engaging in a campaign of threats, intimidation, surveillance, solicitation of grievances and the closing of facilities” ahead of the election.

The company had also appealed to the labour board for an “immediate” stay to halt the election, arguing that a single vote should cover all three Buffalo stores, rather than each separately.

Workers have described a series of actions perceived as attempts to dissuade them from unionising, from anti-union mailings, texts and emails to weekly meetings with management warning that workers could lose benefits or promotions.

In September, several executives visited stores in Buffalo and began sweeping floors, taking out the trash and talking to staff. In an October statement, Rossann Williams, president of Starbucks North America, said she came to Buffalo “to see for myself the working conditions and operational challenges our partners had shared with us.”

Days before the election began, Starbucks closed area stores to invite workers to a voluntary talk from former CEO and the company’s largest shareholder Howard Schultz at a local hotel. He did not explicitly mention the union campaign but referenced company benefits and learning from “mistakes” throughout the company’s history. He also appeared to draw parallels between company culture and the experiences of Holocaust prisoners in rail cars sharing a blanket.

In his first public comments following the union campaign, Kevin Johnson – the company’s CEO – told The Wall Street Journal that an attempt to unionise Starbucks workers “goes against having that direct relationship with our partners that has served us so well for decades and allowed us to build this great company.”

In a statement to employees on 7 December, Mr Johnson said he respected the union election process.

“We have heard you, and we are making progress on the toughest obstacles,” he said. “There is more to do as we continue to adapt to a long-term Covid reality.”

