Ted Cruz falls for Storm Hilary flooded shark hoax

Shark meme is regularly used on social media during natural disasters

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 22 August 2023 08:27
Cars drive through floodwater after Hurricane Hilary makes landfall in California

Senator Ted Cruz appears to have been tricked into believing that a fake image of a shark swimming through floodwaters on a Los Angeles freeway was real.

The city of LA and wider parts of Southern California have been pounded by heavy rain and flash flooding brought by Storm Hilary – the region’s first tropical storm since 1939.

Amid the chaos, the shark hoax – which is a longtime fake meme used during almost every natural disaster – was shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, by user Big Cat of Barstool.

The image purports to show a shark swimming alongside a vehicle on a freeway.

“Friend of mine out in LA just took this picture on the 405. And yes, all news and media outlets you have permission to use this. Wild,” the account tweeted.

Mr Cruz, a Republican from Texas, reposted the picture and wrote: “Holy crap.”

The politician then posted again to say that he had realised he had been duped by the fake picture.

“I’m told this is a joke. In LA, you never know... And everyone please stay safe from the storm or otherwise,” he wrote.

Mr Cruz was quickly mocked by X users who were amazed that he had fallen for the hoax.

“OMG! Harvard should be able to retract degrees,” wrote one user.

And another added: “Yes (Ted Cruz) is this dumb.”

“4.2 million Texans voted to have this man represent them in congress,” wrote another user.

“This grown man who makes decisions at the highest level of government fell for this,” added another person.

