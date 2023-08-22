Ted Cruz falls for Storm Hilary flooded shark hoax

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senator Ted Cruz appears to have been tricked into believing that a fake image of a shark swimming through floodwaters on a Los Angeles freeway was real.

The city of LA and wider parts of Southern California have been pounded by heavy rain and flash flooding brought by Storm Hilary – the region’s first tropical storm since 1939.

Amid the chaos, the shark hoax – which is a longtime fake meme used during almost every natural disaster – was shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, by user Big Cat of Barstool.

The image purports to show a shark swimming alongside a vehicle on a freeway.

“Friend of mine out in LA just took this picture on the 405. And yes, all news and media outlets you have permission to use this. Wild,” the account tweeted.

Mr Cruz, a Republican from Texas, reposted the picture and wrote: “Holy crap.”

The politician then posted again to say that he had realised he had been duped by the fake picture.

“I’m told this is a joke. In LA, you never know... And everyone please stay safe from the storm or otherwise,” he wrote.

Mr Cruz was quickly mocked by X users who were amazed that he had fallen for the hoax.

I’m told this is a joke.



In LA, you never know… 🤷🏻‍♂️



And everyone please stay safe from the storm or otherwise. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 21, 2023

“OMG! Harvard should be able to retract degrees,” wrote one user.

And another added: “Yes (Ted Cruz) is this dumb.”

“4.2 million Texans voted to have this man represent them in congress,” wrote another user.

“This grown man who makes decisions at the highest level of government fell for this,” added another person.